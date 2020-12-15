Now we know for sure that our judges and justices are abject cowards

Several weeks ago, we worried that the judges and justices, state and federal, may not have the courage to take up the cases before them addressing the massive election fraud that took place November 3. Now we know they are all cowards, the Constitution be damned.

Even the three SCOTUS justices Trump fought for were too terrified to do the right thing.

The intimidation tactics of the left — Antifa, BLM, and the campus fascists — have worked. They have frightened each and every judge and justice, with the not surprising exceptions of Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito, into disregarding Articles II and III of the Constitution.

The vote fraud that took place in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada was monstrous and long planned. Election laws were surreptitiously weakened by secret consent decrees (GA), mass mail-in ballots, Dominion vote machines programmed to flip votes, the creation of tens of thousands of fake ballots, illegal alien voting, illegal drop boxes, get-out-the-vote campaigns in Democrat-heavy districts paid for by the execrable Zuckerberg of Facebook infamy, the refusal to allow GOP observers, ballots trucked from one state to another.

The judges dismissed lawsuits in every court where one was filed by the Trump campaign or other plaintiffs, seemingly without even considering the details. The Supreme Court justices surely all know what took place; they can't have missed all the hearings at which witnesses to fraud testified and signed affidavits as to the truth of what they observed. But the judges and justices were afraid. Now that the left seems to have successfully stolen the election, it will certainly do it again. They have the permission of the SCOTUS. Margot Cleveland does a masterful job explaining how cowardly the court's dismissal was.

Every remotely sentient American by now knows that the Democrats cheated every conceivable way possible. Around 30% of Democrats reportedly do not believe the final result. Biden did little actual campaigning but knew that his win was in the bag thanks to the combined forces of Big Tech (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter), the mainstream media that are the propaganda arm of the DNC, and all those Soros-installed state secretaries of state, A.G.s, and election officials willing to do the left's and Soros's bidding for a price.

The nine justices on the Supreme Court surely know all this as well. They know it all but refused to take the case, just as all those state judges dismissed the cases before them. They are simply scared to do the job they swore to do: uphold the Constitution.

One has to wonder, how many of them have been threatened? Have they had their families threatened? So the bottom line is that none of them should ever have been seated on those courts in the first place — not Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, or Barrett, to say the least. Not because Trump nominated them, but because when the going got tough, they folded like cheap tents — all of them except Thomas and Alito, forever true heroes for they are the real thing. How profoundly disappointing is it that Kavanaugh, whom so many fought so hard for, did not have the guts to stand up against the overwhelming Democrat vote fraud that took place? They are all scaredy-cats, like little children running from bullies.

It appears that the left's strategy of "obey us or suffer the consequences" has worked. Leftists looted and burned numerous cites over the summer, vowing that law enforcement must be defunded or disbanded. Biden and Harris failed to condemn the rioting, and Harris staffers raised bail money for the rioters. And now we are to believe they won!

Biden will never be considered the legitimate president by the eighty million (not the 74 the left claims) people who did vote for Trump. Biden has always been a greedy power-seeker, a liar, a plagiarist, a racist, a groper of women of all ages, and an all-around very nasty man. Ask anyone who knows him personally. And now we know that he and his family are nothing but grifters on a grand, global scale.

There is no way Joe Biden was fairly elected. The left planned on cheating; it just did not plan on having to make it so obvious. Even Big Tech and the media, so deranged by Trump-hatred, failed to realize how much most Americans came to love and respect this president.

Obviously, Biden is not well. He is declining quickly. And now the family's illegal financial dealings around the world are coming to light — their allegiance and submission to China, for example.

Biden may have to resign (if inaugurated) within months. If that happens and the absurdly unqualified Harris becomes president, the America we knew and loved will be over. The U.S. will be just another rough and brutal place run by some really awful people drunk on power. See Peter Weston's short video to get a Brit's perspective on the degeneration of our once democratic republic. And say a little prayer of sadness for all the judges who dismissed valid cases, probably without reading them, and for the wholesale failure of the Supreme Court of the U.S. to do its due diligence and uphold the Constitution.

George S. Patton once wrote:

Battle is the most magnificent competition in which a human being can indulge. It brings out all that is best; it removes all that is base. All men are afraid in battle. The coward is the one who lets his fear overcome his sense of duty.

