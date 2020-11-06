The election coup plot, explained

"Democrats have been thinking about this for a long time…" —Tucker Carlson, November 5, 2020

I fully expect that Twitter and Facebook will suppress circulation of this blog post, but so what? The half of the country that never strays beyond the mainstream media narrative would find it unbelievable, a fantasy of conspiracy theorizing. After four years of their media telling them that Russia hacked the 2016 election, and Hillary claiming she was cheated, the new media-approved narrative is that any questioning of electoral fraud is an attack on democracy.

Such people are a lost cause, unless (or until) crimes are proven in court and election cheaters are sentenced to prison.

But for the rest of us who have eyes and brains, there is no stopping suspicion and activism in the "nasty street fight ahead." "Samizdat" is a word that Americans are going to be using a lot, at least until Google gets around to changing the definition that still, for the moment, comes up when you search for it:



One truth-teller with an audience in the mutli-millions is Tucker Carlson, and last night he laid out convincingly the path ahead by which the left, principally relying on its media and social media dominance, will attempt to install as president a man who needed fraudulent votes to win. The plot, in short, is to have the TV networks, AP, and NYT/WaPo declare the race decided. At that point the social media censors step in and suppress all efforts — even those of a sitting president — to uncover the fraud as conspiracy theories and an attack on democracy itself.



YouTube screen grab.

If and when Trump-supporters (and a few others who see what is going on) take to the streets and actually threaten the coup, they will be repressed — bloodily, if necessary. This response already has been signaled.

In the interest of saving your time, I have cued up his presentation last night to skip his review of the way the last presidential vote battle, Bush v. Gore, was covered by the MSM. The contrast with today is instructive. If you are not in a hurry, start at the beginning.