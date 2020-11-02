After Texas car stunt, Biden crybabies call in the FBI

After a humorous car stunt on a Texas highway outside Austin, where Trump-flag flying cars surrounded a big Biden/Harris campaign bus like a swarm of butterflies, the Biden team has cancelled now three events in Texas and called in the FBI.

According to the Texas Tribune:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday. The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited “safety concerns” for the cancellations.

Here's the tears-and-flapdoodle quote from Joe Biden's spokesman:

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.

Harm's way? Maybe if their driver didn't attempt to cross a lane into an unwilling car's path.

Here's a video of what went down:

Trump defends 'patriots' who sparked FBI probe by surrounding Biden bus https://t.co/3wy0dR4Gjc pic.twitter.com/C5eDZLgpky — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2020

It's pretty obvious the Biden staffer's white car attempted to cut in behind the bus, and the big SUV didn't let him, resulting in a minor fender bender. Why the car was attempting to cross the lane instead of just drive in the lane it was in where it could have gotten where it was going just as well suggests some kind of stupid act by the driver. No "safety first" for that guy, he was obviously attempting to do something unsafe. It's pretty easy to see from the video that this was what went on. Even if you wanted to argue that the SUV should have let him in, it's obviously just a typical driver dispute over space that happens on all highways.

Legal Insurrection has an excellent curation of videos from all sides, along with some acid commentary, here.

The Biden camp also made a big deal about cancelling now three events, based on all those dangerous Trump supporters who must be policed in (though of course, they don't like the police).

Some news accounts have reported that that wasn't the reason they cancelled the events, the low public interest was, with the majority of attendees being Trump supporters who came to heckle.

But now they're busy branding the Trump supporters killers -- and calling in the FBI. As I argued here yesterday, one of them probably figured that the publicity of painting Trump supporters as wicked, evil campaign suppressors was worth more to them than holding the actual low-attendence rallies. Cost-benefit, which every campaign operative must know.

And a Google search of 'biden campaign cancelled events in texas' without quotes certainly confirms it. The press has been all over this story, attempting to frame a new echo-chamber "narrative" of a harmless stunt being a dangerous voter repression scheme.

Crybabies, anti-cop hypocrites, and calculating political opportunists for sure. But there's one other thing worth noting:

Notice that the Biden team's first response to any political challenge is to ... call the federal police.

This is the sort of thing thin-skinned dictators like to do. Did Joe Biden's campaign get the idea from Hunter Biden after that $3.5 million check from the mayor of Moscow's widow came through? That's certainly how she'd do it, were someone to challenge her or make her look stupid. And Putin for sure, in similar circumstances, would call in the KGB. Pussy Riot, after all, got sent to the Gulag.

The Bidenites, whose semi-senile figurehead Joe Biden just got done calling Trump supporters "ugly people" and "chumps," are like Putin or China's oligarchs, all in for calling in the FBI at the first sign of a challenge, or anything that might make them look stupid. Which rather suggests that their threats to hold "truth commissions" or whatever communist thing Robert Reich has planned in a Biden administration, might very well be what's in the works. Pick a target, isolate it, freeze it, as Saul Alinsky used to say.

Which doesn't bode well for democracy should gawd forbid, Joe Biden gets elected. The Bidenites are flying off the handle over a silly social media-targeted stunt and using police power in a bid to suppress all signs of dissent. As for the FBI, it's unknown how seriously they're taking this effort to use them, one hopes they aren't. But there was a deep state effort from some names once at the top for this kind of thing, and the current director, Chris Wray, who denies the existence of Antifa, doesn't inspire confidence. The FBI is investigating this car stunt while all the evidence of Hunter Biden's national sellouts of influence to the red Chinese goes unbusted?

Hope like anything these people never get power.

Image credit: CBS News Twitter screen shot