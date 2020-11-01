Some Texas-style humor prompts Karen-style howls from Biden campaign

Texas is a state that loves humor and can laugh at itself. Just look at the names of some of its cities -- you can feel it in names like Corsicana, Indianola, Texarkana...nobody else's state has names like those. And of course, there's the phrase "Texas-sized" which bigger Alaska can only envy. Nobody says 'Alaska-sized.' But everyone knows 'Texas-sized.' It's humor in the hyperbole.

So in comes the humor-challenged Joe Biden campaign from its basement to make a stop in Austin, Texas, with some of its team taking a big bus on one of the state's huge flat highways.

This is the most badass thing I've ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

And all Karen broke loose as the bus was spontaneously surrounded by cars bearing big pro-Trump flags and banners, putting on a show for the cameras. Nobody was violent, nobody was threatening. It obviously was an exuberant joie de vivre event to create something to post on social media.

Instead of just laughing it off and maybe saying 'my bus is bigger than your cars' or something, the Daily Beast, a reliable proxy for the Democrats, laid out the zero-humor Biden campaign's outraged response.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent. Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support. But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.” The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed. Historian Dr. Eric Cervini was driving to help with the Biden campaign stop when he filmed a line of pickup trucks along the highway, many of them flying Trump flags. The drivers were “waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin,” Cervini tweeted. “These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road,” he alleged. “They outnumbered police 50-1, and they ended up hitting a staffer’s car.”

Look at at whining, hectoring outrage in those choices of words: Harassment. Blockade. "Well beyond safe limits." Voter intimidation. Ambush. And worst of all: "Armed."

The hysteria mounted:

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn — haunting student debt owners (@mcbyrne) October 31, 2020

There was also this from Biden's allies in the establishment press:

A Boston Globe and NPR contributor. Oy vey. https://t.co/xJE1ZtS1wP — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) November 1, 2020

One of them even called 911, suddenly taking a shine to the cops they otherwise want to defund.

The hypocrisy runs thick, to start. This, after all, is the party whose candidate is endorsed by Antifa. The party of looting, rioting, and burning, the party of CHOP, the party of restaurant disruptions, the party of shooting into Trump processions, as happened in Sherman Oaks. "Get in their faces," as Rep. Maxine Waters put it, calling for mobbings of Republicans in public places.

Now we see the whimper of the punched bully, the acts and language of the Karen, crying victim and asking to speak to the management. (And apologies to all the nice people named 'Karen,' as a 'Monica,' I know.)

And cripes, it was so bad, so traumatic, they actualy cancelled an event in a state they claim is important to them? No courage there. Cancelled, even though none of the cars were going to be allowed into the vaunted Biden rally?

What it sounds like is the Bidenites were looking for an excuse to play victim. One of them calculated that there was more public relations value in claiming that a non-violent funny stunt with Trump flags fluttering around a big Biden bus like Texas swallowtails was 'dangerous' to them than holding the actual rally, which by all counts would attract only a few dozen. Much better for the Bidenites to get the national media to report on the "ambush" and play the victim and establish another phony "narrative" about the dangers of Trump supporters, than to do the actual work of campaigning.

It's baloney, and they've beclowned themselves, showing themselves instead to be the campaign of crybabies. Whenever you campaign in a state that's opposite of your campaign color, it's pretty normal to get protests. Trump got them when he held an event at Trump Tower and Bill de Blasio painted anti-Trump slogans outside it so he could see it. Now it's Biden's turn, and all we see is that he can dish it out but still can't take it.

