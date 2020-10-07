Newly released documents give a clearer picture about the Russia hoax

We learned last week that (a) Hillary Clinton approved of faking a Russia-Trump scandal to detract from her unsecured server; (b) that then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed Obama and intelligence officials about the plan; and (c) that intelligence officials sent a memo to Peter Strzok tell him of Hillary’s plan. The actual documents were made available on Tuesday. They revealed that Obama knew almost from the beginning that “Russian collusion” was a hoax, while the media's current cover-up of the newly-released documents shows that the Russia hoax will live forever in their reporting.

Brennan’s July 2016 notes of his meeting with Obama and other national security advisors are almost entirely blacked out. What remains, though, establishes that Obama knew as of July that Hillary intended to fake collusion between Trump and the Russians:

We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [redacted]. Cite [?] alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on 28 July of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.

In the same notes, Brennan wrote 14 bullet point items, only one of which is unredacted. It states, “Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign and Russian.” That language may or may not be related to the initials “POTUS” that appear one line above in the margin.

The other initials in the margin are JC (James Comey?), Denis (McDonough?), and Susan (Rice?)

A subsequent September 2016 memo from the White House’s security officials to Peter Strzok addresses the already-existing Crossfire Hurricane investigation. The relevant, unredacted information states:

3. [Redacted] Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date [Source revealing information redacted]: a. [Redacted] An exchange [redacted] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server. [Redacted.] According to open sources, Guccifer 2.0 is an individual or group of hackers whom US officials believe is tied to Russian intelligence services. Also per open sources, Guccifer 2.0 claimed credit for hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) this year.

The myriad redactions are irksome considering that they violate Trump’s executive order demanding that agencies produce all relevant documents without redactions:

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Despite the redactions, the available material answers the famous Watergate question: “What did the President know and when did he know it?” President Obama knew in July that Hillary planned to frame Trump. He nevertheless colluded with the Deep State to spy on Trump’s campaign and, after the election, to carry out a coup against Trump’s presidency. Trump is right to call this “perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country.”

Half of America, however, will never know about this scandalous crime. The mainstream media are either suppressing it or folding, spindling, and mutilating it beyond recognition.

As of 2 AM EST on Wednesday, the New York Times made no mention of the newly-released documents. However, it published an article accusing Trump of downplaying “Russian interference in the American political process.”

The Washington Post referenced the documents, but only to accuse Trump of trusting Russian intelligence over American intelligence – even though the newly released materials show that it was Hillary who colluded with Russia.

CNN mentioned the document release but leapt to Brennan’s defense: Brennan claims that Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe is selectively declassifying documents to help Trump. Considering that Trump is demanding that everything should be declassified and that CIA Director Gina Haspel is refusing, that’s a bizarre defense.

CNN’s homepage, by the way, has abandoned any pretense of reporting news; it’s purely a Democrat propaganda outlet:

Drilling down into the subtitles under the main headings, that page is, if anything, even worse than it was Tuesday morning when Tom Bevan first commented upon it:

I've consumed a lot of media over the last 20 years since starting RCP. It's my job. But I have never seen anything as biased and one-sided from a major media outlet as CNN's front page this morning. pic.twitter.com/6spBXdtVlk — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 6, 2020

What the newly released documents confirm is that Democrats are utterly corrupt. They have become a hard-left cabal of people who will do anything – lying, conniving, censoring, manipulating – to maintain political power. Any group of people who want power that much are the last people who should ever be trusted with it.

