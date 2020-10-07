Michelle Obama engages in blatant racial demagoguery

With less than a month to go to the election, Michelle Obama released a 24-minute long video in which she lectures her supporters to vote against Trump. While she found time to throw a few kind words to Biden, Michelle used the bulk of the video to call Trump a liar and racist. As always, Michelle’s facts were false, while her words were intended to trigger people’s irrational fears. Her performance was disgraceful – and was almost certainly intended to counteract Trump’s rising popularity among blacks and Hispanics.

As you may have gathered, I dislike Michelle Obama, so let me get my biases out of the way. This is a woman who had every opportunity in life – a stable, two-parent upbringing; a middle-class lifestyle; Ivy League undergraduate and law school educations; high-paying jobs created specifically for her; eight years as the most worshipped, photographed woman in the world after Princess Diana; and an equally worshipful post-White House life, complete with $65 million in her pocket.

But is Michelle happy? No. Has she ever been happy? No.

Michelle buys into Critical Race Theory. The result is that one of the most fortunate women in the world is constantly angry, embittered, and resentful. I suspect that part of her anger is because she knows, in her heart of hearts, that she’s earned nothing that’s come her way. Whatever Michelle has, she got because of her skin color, not because of any talent or skill. It cheapens her, and she knows it.

That’s why it didn’t surprise me that Michelle released a video attacking Trump. It was to be expected that she’d make what’s now a common Democrat argument, which is that Trump killed 200,000 Americans. In essence, Democrats contend that Trump failed during the pandemic because he did not take dictatorial control over America. Instead, he callously allowed Democrat governors to bungle things, slaughtering tens of thousands of people in their states.

Michelle also spared a few kind words for Biden, whom she laughably described as a man of character and experience who can solve America’s problems. This serial liar, plagiarizer, and China panderer has been in government for 47 years without acquiring wisdom.

Where Michelle outdid herself was in painting Trump as a race-hustler complete with dog whistles. Politico’s summary is as good as any other:

Obama also excoriated Trump’s response to nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality that emerged over the summer. She accused the president and his allies of “stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans,” “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” and “whipping up violence and intimidation” amid largely peaceful mass demonstrations. “What the president is doing is, once again, patently false. It’s morally wrong. And yes, it is racist,” she said, warning that “racism, fear [and] division … are powerful weapons” that can “destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head-on.”

Michelle’s argument rests on the claim that 93% of the Black Lives Matter protests across American were peaceful. Playing this numbers game ignores that not all protests are created equal.

It doesn’t matter that a march in Marin County or Cape Code was polite. What matters is that the 7% of violent protests (with blacks and whites participating with equal enthusiasm) resulted in $2 billion in losses from looting, vandalism, and arson. And that doesn’t even count the lives lost.

What matters is that the black community in Minneapolis may never recover. (South Los Angeles still hasn’t recovered from capital flight following the 1992 Rodney King riots.) It matters that Chicago has a $1.2 billion budget deficit from lockdowns and looting. And tiny Kenosha saw its business district reduced to smoldering ruins in a matter of days. Lastly, Michelle’s misleading statistic ignores the many lives lost during the rioting.

There’s a reason Michelle is telling lies to attack Trump as a racist. The Blexit movement, led by rising stars like Brandon Tatum, Candace Owens, and stalwart conservatives like Larry Elder and Thomas Sowell, is breaking through to blacks. As of October 1, 15% of blacks supported Trump (as did 36.5% of Hispanics).

I’ll end with three videos. The first is Michelle’s harangue. The second puts Michelle’s words side-by-side with the violence she denies. The third is a black man whose oration explains the fear driving Michelle's demagoguery.

WATCH: Michelle Obama says that protests aren't violent and Trump is lying about it... So I made a side-by-side video proving her VERY wrong. pic.twitter.com/cwC67ahBsx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 6, 2020

Image: Michelle Obama closing argument. YouTube screengrab