Does Pelosi secretly want to boot a President Biden?

Nancy Pelosi has proposed a bill setting up a commission to remove a president under the 25th Amendment. She says andpeople think this is aimed at President Trump, yet even a cursory review of what is happening lately may suggest otherwise. Why set up a commission to remove a president three weeks before an election, unless she somehow perceives this as good politics?

Perhaps we should take a closer look at the real Joe Biden. It's no secret Biden has been hiding in his basement for months. When he does speak, he often is confused and wrong on many facts, like where he is and what office he is running for. A look at his recent public appearances shows carefully staged events with only a few people present who are sitting or standing in designated white circles. He doesn't take any serious questions. At one "speech," he even asked someone to make the teleprompter catch up with him, and another time to move it closer. A majority of people think he is in a state of mental decline, to be kind. There have been rumors from inside his campaign that he is sinking fast.

Biden refused to have an independent examination of both candidates for earpieces and similar devices at the first debate. Similarly, he refused a drug test at the debate. Polls show that a significant percentage do not think he will serve out his first term if elected. The V.P. candidate pushed upon him is someone who couldn't even get 2% of the votes of her own party. She was chosen by the more radical left wing of the party in an attempt to slip in through the back door a candidate perhaps even more unlikable than was Hillary Clinton.

So we must ask, just who is the proposed commission's real target? Many have thought, should Biden be elected, that the Democrats might use the 25th Amendment against their president so as to get a radical left-winger in via the back door. Is Pelosi's recent action evidence of preparing for just such an effort? If Biden were to win, the commission would be in place to take him out and put Harris in.

Has anyone considered whom or rather what she might name as a V.P.?

