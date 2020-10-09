BLM rioters move into rich, liberal suburb as resident complains that they are supporters

Affluent liberals deceive themselves that they will get a "pass" from violent radical revolutionaries if they sympathize enough with their causes. The latest group to begin to learn the hard way lives in swing state Wisconsin.

The latest Black Lives Matter mostly peaceful™ protest is in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, an affluent (average household income above $100,000) Milwaukee suburb that gave Hillary Clinton 62% more votes than Donald Trump in 2016. The casus belli is explained by the New York Times:

The Milwaukee [County] district attorney said Wednesday that he would not prosecute a Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot an armed Black teenager in a mall parking lot in February, setting off renewed protests over the killing. Joseph Mensah, a Black police officer in the Wauwatosa Police Department, shot the teenager, Alvin Cole, 17, on Feb. 2 after he refused to put down a firearm and ran away from the police following a confrontation at the Mayfair Mall, John Chisholm, the Milwaukee district attorney, said on Wednesday. He said officers reported that Mr. Cole had pointed the gun at them at one point, and that he had fired the gun while running away.

Rioters obviously believe that firing a gun at cops does not justify cops firing back, and in support of this proposition, they trashed store windows in Wauwatosa;

spraying graffiti;

and, of course, looting because stealing free stuff is lots more fun than working for it.

But, as in Portland, OR, the mostly peaceful™ demonstrators moved into residential areas, where they broke windows and drove over lawns and shrubbery. Hey, libs, you're not safe in your home, especially if the police are defunded!

One resident, later identified as Jason Fritz, engaged the demonstrators in conversation as they drove motorcycles over his front lawn and shrubbery, complaining that this is a liberal neighborhood that largely supports their cause.

Interviewed this morning on Fox & Friends, Fritz stated that this was the fourth time that mostly peaceful™ demonstrators had come by his house, and stated, "Something clicked inside me and said, 'No more.'"

It will be interesting to see how Wauwatosa votes this time.

All photos are screen grabs from YouTube.