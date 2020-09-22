Did Telemundo give Biden the audience’s questions in advance?

We know that Joe Biden relies on a teleprompter. Proof came from a Zoom-style interview Biden had with James Corden. When Biden proudly showed a framed picture of his sons to Corden, the glass reflected the teleprompter lines for this “spontaneous chat.” Biden has also been heard reading the instructions on the teleprompter and squinting to get a better view of the words. It now appears that Telemundo fed Biden questions in advance. It’s the only way to explain Biden’s weird statement to the interviewer that “I lost that line.”

The setup is that Biden met with José Díaz-Balart of Telemundo for an interview. What’s currently circulating on the internet is a video that shows a confused Biden, who had just promised not to deport illegal aliens, suddenly looking worried and announcing, “I lost that line.”

What is happening here in this interview w/ @JoeBiden? After he says he’ll freeze deportations once becoming president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.” Telemundo’s @jdbalart then tells him “We can talk you and I on that.”



José, was he reading his responses? pic.twitter.com/Yoausx0zTr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2020

Everyone’s first guess was that Biden had misread the teleprompter, but that doesn’t seem quite right. It’s only when one watches what led up to Biden’s bizarre statement that it becomes clear what probably happened.

The relevant portion of the full video starts at 8:45. Ostensibly, a Telemundo viewer, who appears via video, asks Biden a question that he hears for the first time:

The question asked is, “Mr. Biden, you and Obama are responsible for a record-breaking number of immigrants being deported. How can you guarantee us that this will not continue happening in our communities?”

Slow Joe instantly has an answer. Indeed, he’s speaking before the woman asking the question has stopped:

It took much too long to get it right. That’s the fact. Period. Number one. Number two, but compare it to where we are today and look where you are. How are you feeling today, in terms of this president? Everything he’s done: separating thousands, or hundr…. There’s still thousands of people who are being separated from their families. They’re deporting people, they’re standing outside a church waiting for them to come out after mass.

Immediately after he utters the word “mass,” Biden recites his next line:, the one that begins the shortened video near the top of this post: “There will be no deportations in the first hundred days of my campaign.”

Díaz-Balart instantly stops Biden because there’s something wrong with that answer. Díaz-Balart has the prompt. “Let me get that right. You are going to freeze deportations?”

With the camera still on Díaz-Balart’s face, Biden picks up the thread. “Freeze deportations for the first hundred days, and the only people who will be deported are people who committed a felony while here. That’s number one.”

Then, apparently seeing someone off-camera signaling to him, Biden blinks and states, “Okay. I lost that line. . . .”

Biden appears to want to say something more, but Díaz-Balart hastily cuts him off. “Yeah. Well, it’s, that’s good. We can talk, you and I, on that.”

The most reasonable explanation for the weird interaction between Díaz-Balart and Biden, with Biden’s reference to a “lost” line and Díaz-Balart telling him not to sweat it, is that Telemundo fed Biden the questions before the interview. He memorized the answers, but his memory is failing.

Whatever Biden said about deportations missed something that his team and Telemundo agreed should be included in his response. Biden, a bad actor, couldn’t riff, so he needed Díaz-Balart’s assistance to continue -- and then, when Biden realized what he had done, he needed Díaz-Balart’s reassurance to get back on track.

The big problem, of course, is that Díaz-Balart won’t be there to help Biden when Biden’s negotiating with Putin or Xi.

The other thing noteworthy about the interview occurred about two minutes before Biden’s brain freeze. Biden spouted another lie about Trump. (He routinely asserts the “fine people hoax.”) This time, Biden accused Trump of saying, “I’m going to go get those rapist Mexicans.”

That’s a bald-faced lie from a mind that’s either demented or evil. What Trump said when he announced his candidacy is that America needs to crack down on illegal immigration because Mexico has been using America as a safety valve to get rid of its less exemplary citizens:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

Something is wrong with Biden’s brain. His handlers can prop him up, feed him drugs, help him memorize answers to “spontaneous questions,” and keep him hooked up to a teleprompter, but nothing prevents that wrongness from oozing out all over the place. The Democrats are engaging in a massive fraud against the American people.

Image: Biden forgets his line on Telemundo. Twitter screengrab.