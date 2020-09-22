Amateur Jared Kushner vs. Pro John Kerry

Donald Trump has outsourced his Middle East policy to his son-in-law Jared Kushner. At best, it would be a waste of time, as Kushner had no experience in foreign policy. At worst, he will use this opportunity to line his own pockets.

That was one of the many lines of attacks waged by the mainstream media on President Trump. Why is amateur Kushner in the White House at all, they asked indignantly? Then something unexpected happened:

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced peace deals with Israel. This good news for the world was bad news for the media. The news was reported, well, kind of, but no one acknowledged that miserable failure of the media’s gloomy predictions.

Here is how John Kerry, a seasoned professional, lectured his audience in a professorial tone of voice in 2016:

"There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world," Kerry began at a speaking engagement. "I want to make that very clear with all of you. I've heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, 'Well, the Arab world is in a different place now. We just have to reach out to them. We can work some things with the Arab world and we'll deal with the Palestinians.' No. No, no, and no." He continued, "I can tell you that, reaffirmed within the last week because I've talked to the leaders of the Arab community, there will be no advanced and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality."

Apparently, Kushner did not receive Kerry’s memo, and borrowing from “Star Trek,” he boldly went where no man has gone before. Those who “have not gone there before” included other experienced Secretaries of State, such as Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton. It took amateur Kushner to succeed and that was a bitter pill for CNN and the Washington Post to swallow.

Actually, it was not quite correct that John Kerry totally failed to make peace between Israel and Arab countries. Kerry was instrumental in making a nuclear deal between the West and Iran. That deal was so bad that it put the Arab Gulf States and Israel into the same camp, which eventually led to peace between them. Therefore, it was a success (alas, inadvertently) achieved by Kerry.

Faced with the reality of this new peace deal, the establishment politicians took to belittling it. Nancy Pelosi called it a distraction from the pandemic. Interestingly enough, there was a time when the pandemic was called a distraction from the impeachment. In math, if X is less than Y and Y is less than Z, then X is less than Z. This fact is called the transitive property of inequalities. Applying this property to our situation, if the peace deal is a distraction from the pandemic and the pandemic is a distraction from the impeachment, then the peace deal is a distraction from the impeachment. The mysteries of the world are fascinating.

Image credit: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0