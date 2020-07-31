Who are the quacks spreading misinformation about COVID-19?

Ever since COVID-19 started, social media and other media outlets along with politicians and politicized bureaucrats have been repeating whatever misinformation they have been presented by doctors, so-called experts and scientists as factual, no matter how wrong they have been before. The information has been a load of crap from the start, but dictatorial, tyrannical, power-hungry governors repeat these draconian policies just follow the science. I would say "which science," because the supposed experts just keep changing their views.

What we have in the media is groupthink. As with most things, they just repeat the talking points, but the censorship of other views is very dangerous to the prosperity and freedom of the people. Every headline is that the virus is destroying the economy, but that is a lie. Most Americans have seen the economy harmed, and only 1.3% to 2% of Americans have tested positive, with a huge amount having no or minimal symptoms. We have lived through viruses every year that have affected millions more people than COVID-19, but we have never had so many politicians, bureaucrats, entertainers, educators, scientists, businessmen, and others so willing to destroy the lives of almost everyone as they pretend to care.

It is the same with climate change caused by humans. None of the dire predictions have come true over the last hundred years but the mantra and indoctrination continue as they seek to shut up anyone who disagrees. The dictatorial, fascists want government control of all aspects of our lives and the media cheers instead of doing their job which is to report the truth instead of the talking points of Democrats.

In January, the experts at the WHO spread the misinformation from China that the virus wouldn't spread human to human.

WHO haunted by old tweet saying China found no human transmission of coronavirus The World Health Organization (WHO) is now haunted by a tweet it sent earlier this year when it cited Chinese health officials who claimed there had been no human transmissions of the novel coronavirus within the country yet. The Jan. 14 tweet came less than two months before WHO declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China," the organization had said.

In January, February, and March, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts spread the misinformation that the risk of COVID-19 was minuscule.

In early and late March, doctors and experts from CDC and WHO told us not to wear masks. So after hundreds and thousands of years of viruses, we were told not to wear masks, and all of a sudden, masks are the cure? That is idiotic to believe that.

...and...

In March, we were lied to by Dr. Fauci and others that the mortality rate would be many multiples of the seasonal flu. It is not.

On March 9, Dr Fauci said it was perfectly OK to go on cruise ships. Soon we were told how dangerous they were, and they all were shut down.

In mid-March, with no scientific evidence, we were told that hundreds of millions would get the disease, and millions would die.

In early May, with no scientific evidence, we were told that by the end of May, 200,000 people per day would be getting the disease and 3,000 people would be dying per day. The dire predictions were false.

We've been told that cases would spike when Wisconsin reopened because Republicans beat the Democrats in court and because of in-person voting. The predictions were 100% wrong.

We were told that the big gatherings in the Ozarks on Memorial Day weekend would cause a big spike. The predictions were largely wrong.

We were told that Trump's rally in Tulsa would cause a big spike. The predictions were largely wrong.

We were told that Trump's rally at Mount Rushmore would cause a big spike. The predictions were 100% wrong.

The spikes were all supposed to occur because few wore masks, there was little social distancing, and the crowds were big. It was all a load of bunk!

For months, we were told not only that COVID-19 would spread easily from surfaces but how long it would last on each surface. They clearly made that up. They never had scientific evidence to support that.

For months we have been told that millions of people with no symptoms have been out spreading the disease. They just made that up. There never was scientific evidence of that or that children are actively spreading the disease but schools remain closed.

We don't actually have that answer yet': WHO clarifies comments on asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 A top World Health Organization official clarified on Tuesday that scientists have not determined yet how frequently people with asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 pass the disease on to others, a day after suggesting that such spread is "very rare."

CDC just makes up additional numbers, with no scientific evidence and the media just repeats it as if the numbers are factual to scare the public.

But if any doctor agrees with Trump and wants the economy to reopen, the herd of Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists ,start censoring and seeking to destroy them. The public is not allowed to see opposing views which disagree with whatever current load of garbage that is being used to indoctrinate and scare the people into submission. Look at this nonsense.

And it's since led to bona fide censorship. Seems an honest doctor can no longer testify about what he or she sees with his or her own eyes.

Isn't it time to report competing views instead of having the sole goal to defeat Trump and to elect the corrupt, incompetent Biden?

Image credit: White House public domain, enhanced with FotoSketcher.