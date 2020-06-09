The American left does not recognize America's government

Thanks to the useful death of St. George Floyd of the Church of Black Lives Matter, the execrable Ben Crump has found the best way ever to leverage his profile and his bank account. Crump attaches himself like a leech to high-profile black deaths and will use any means necessary to push a narrative. His latest push is to use Floyd's family as a means to attack American sovereignty by appealing to the U.N. to police America's police.

Crump's made a career out of representing the families of black men who died during interactions with the police or who otherwise had politically useful deaths. Considering how few unarmed blacks die at police hands (especially since Trump became president), Crump probably has to leverage cases to make a profit. (There's profit to be had with the Floyd family, who are now the beneficiaries of a $13.8-million GoFundMe campaign.) That lust for fame and money may explain why Crump held his tongue when the prosecution against George Zimmerman for Trayvon Martin's death used a fake witness to push the narrative that Martin was a good kid, not a wannabe thug.

With Floyd's death, Crump is going beyond America and speaking to the world. He has written an open letter to the U.N. to demand that it step in to govern America's police departments:

The group sent a letter on June 3 to one of the international body's working groups asking for support for the end of the provision of military equipment and military-type training for police, the teaching of deescalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for "extrajudicial" police killings, and more. "When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention," Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release.

A few things need to be said: first, this is an attack on American sovereignty, something that bothers Americans but not Democrats. (I'm not even pretending anymore that Democrats consider themselves Americans. They see themselves as world citizens fighting the evil that is America.)

Second, this is the same U.N. that has nothing to say about police abuses in China, among the Palestinians, in Venezuela, or anywhere else in the world that's not America.

Third, this is the same U.N. that allowed its "peacekeepers" (i.e., its police) to commit sexual abuse against thousands of black children in Africa and Haiti.

Fourth, this is the same U.N. that allows Palestinian terrorists to use its ambulances in the terrorists' perpetual wars against Israeli citizens.

Fifth, the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, insisted that Floyd's death was the "latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by U.S. police officers and members of the public" and urged "serious action." The U.N. is champing at the bit to demean America.

Crump knows that the U.N. cannot affect policing in America. This is theater, but it's disgusting theater to see a race-hustler appeal to an anti-American organization that has no trouble with totalitarian organizations around the world abusing people under their control, and that turned a blind eye for decades to its own organization's abuse of blacks. Thinking about Crump's conduct, perhaps it's time to drag out the Logan Act...