Under the new rules, Elmer Fudd is a dud

Warner Brothers is the movie studio that has released such delicate, sensitive movies as Joker, Rampage, the Batman franchise, the Matrix franchise, and the Terminator franchise, all of which had a lot of gunplay. HBO, when it isn't selling sex, sells violence or, in the case of Game of Thrones, sex and violence. Still, these two corporations are taking a stand: henceforth, the iconic Elmer Fudd will be disarmed.

The Hill reports:

In a new series based on the beloved "Looney Tunes" cartoons, the classic character Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a gun. The new series "Looney Tunes Cartoons," which premiered last week on the streaming service HBO Max, will feature the cartoon's characteristic violence – using sticks of dynamite, booby traps and the iconic anvils and bank safes dropped onto characters, The New York Times reported last week. However, Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told the outlet, "We're not doing guns." "But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in," Browngardt told the outlet. Elmer Fudd is regularly foiled trying to hunt Bugs Bunny on the show. In the new series, the character will carry a scythe.

A scythe is an interesting choice of weapon for Fudd. People are beheaded with scythes, which, for Americans who don't have a history of beheading, is an unusually gross way to go. Also, when we think of scythes, we think of the Grim Reaper, harvesting lives with his scythe:

Browngardt's statement is also bizarre. After having disavowed guns, he openly approves of "cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff." What's the difference between blowing people up with TNT and blowing them up with a shotgun? And is death by falling off a cliff, having boulders dropped on one, being poisoned, or anything else more "cartoony funny" and acceptable than the classics?

Values do change. I'm an aficionado of old movies, and there's a lot in them that clashes with today's values or that we no longer find amusing. In this case, though, the creators behind the new iteration of the Looney Tunes cartoons are not reflecting a societal change; they're trying to force one on our children and on us.

This is not a necessary change, either. PJ Media's Stephen Green, who has managed to get through life without becoming a gun-crazed murderer, explains:

Like millions of other people GenX and younger, I grew up on a steady diet of Looney Tunes. That means I witnessed countless acts of violence, including but not limited to: • A duck getting his beak shot to the back of his skull. • A coyote getting himself smashed into mountains, blown up, and hurled into deep canyons. • A cat smashed by an iron so hard his face became iron-shaped. • A hunter with a shotgun shooting at defenseless animals. • A helmet-wearing Martian with a giant ray-gun attempting to blow up the entire Earth. • General mayhem, violence, and mean-spirited tomfoolery. • Opera. Because of all these heinous acts I witnessed, I would later grow up to enter a life of crime, including serial killing, bank robbery, and making underseasoned rabbit stew. Just kidding, of course. I'm a quietly exurban, happily married father of two, whose most violent act is killing the spiders my wife won't. Also, I never, ever, ever underseason the stew.

Still, Fudd has gone through many iterations and survived. Maybe he'll survive the virtue-signalers, too.