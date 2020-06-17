Obama holdouts finally dislodged at Voice of America

After probably the longest battle the Trump administration has fought to dislodge deep state operatives, the miracle has finally happened: Obama holdouts Amanda Bennett, currently the director of Voice of America, and Sandy Sugawara, her deputy, are finally out at the agency. The two Obama political appointees managed to hold on to their posts in an unprecedented squatter's stayover, something that should have never happened. Even Ben Rhodes left his national security sinecure when President Trump took office and his time was up. But not this pair. They had a lot more people covering for them, and as a result, the Voice of America became an anti-Trump propaganda organ, run by Obamatons.

The clues as to why they were able to stay so long might just be found in the amazingly slanted media coverage of their exit, coming from the mainstream press.

Get a load of this one from longtime Washington Post fixture Paul Farhi, emphasis mine:

The top two editors at Voice of America resigned Monday amid White House criticism of the government-funded but editorially independent news agency and as a new overseer loyal to President Trump was about to take office. It wasn’t immediately clear why VOA Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara submitted their resignations. In a memo to staff on Monday, they jointly wrote, “It is time for us to leave,” but cited no specific reason other than the arrival of Michael Pack, a Trump appointee who will head the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA. Pack is an ally of Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist.

Oh, I think Farhi, a very connected guy at the Post, inside and out, knows what was clear. He knows nothing? Funny that, because Bennett just happens to be married to Washington Post CEO Donald Graham, something he gets around to mentioning waay, waay at the bottom of his piece. Why wouldn't he have been in contact with her?

What he should have said is that the two Obama appointees had overstayed their welcome and were due out a long time ago.

And why they got such good coverage instead, touting all their achievements instead of the scandal of their staying might just be connected to their connections to the top of the Post hierarchy and along with all its deep-state adjuncts. That's likely what enabled the pair to stay in power longer than they should have. They were able to control the press narrative of themselves as these pure untainted guardians of press probity, instead of political hacks who needed to go. They were so connected to the rest of the press and controlled the narrative so well that no one could get rid of them, and Congress went along with the narrative.

In reality, they were Obama political hacks and they turned the Voice of America into a scandal-plagued agency that left people in third world hellholes who had to listen to its output screaming with fury. On their watch, VOA became a propaganda organ for the very tyrannies they were supposed to expose. The VOA became a zombie agency, filled with anti-American propaganda and quite possibly Chinese and Iranian operatives, where the criticism from dissidents was most severe. That's far from good guardianship of fair and impartial news reporting.

But there the Obama hacks stayed, and the press covered for them. Farhi claims he knows nothing about why Bennett had to go.

Maybe this Washington Post news item, dated June 30, 2012, will refresh his memory

Washington Post Chief Executive and Chairman Donald Graham was married Saturday evening to fellow news executive Amanda Bennett in a small family ceremony. The couple slipped off to Philadelphia for the private, family-only wedding: Son Will Graham was best man; Bennett’s daughter, Georgia Foley, served as maid-of-honor. The longtime friends and colleagues — who served together on the Pulitzer Prize board from 2002 to 2008 — have been dating for three years. Graham, 67, a former reporter, editor and publisher of The Post, is the grandson of Eugene Meyer, who bought the newspaper in 1933. His 40-year marriage to Mary Graham, with whom he has four children, ended in divorce five years ago. Bennett, 59, is a former editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Lexington Herald-Leader who now oversees investigative projects as an executive editor at Bloomberg News.

Now let's look to some even more disingenuous reporting from ABC News, starting with the headline: