CHAZ devolves into a Fyre festival, a really bad band camp that didn't quite get the Porta-Potties up

The Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), is now being rebranded as the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), and still disgusting as ever. That's a sign of a public relations problem and the pictures are clear enough from journalist Andy Ngo:

“Burn them all”



Grafitti everywhere in the Seattle BLM “autonomous zone” calls for the murder of police. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/7b4E9By3wg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2020

Besides unsightliness, this "block party" and "summer of love" as it was rapturously called just a few days ago, is also a haven for thugs.

Though the CHOP appears relatively peaceful during the day, Ngo said the “criminal elements come out” at night. “Unfortunately, last night that was made very clear, when one person on a microphone and a loudspeaker was able to sic a mob of probably more than 100 people to chase down this business that was several blocks away. They just all descended on it. It was pure anarchy,” Ngo told Fox News, referring to CHOP’s dual nature. “They pushed up against the fence and all rushed in. It could have been extremely violent,” he continued. “Fortunately it wasn’t, according to what I heard from the owner and staff. They had detained one of the comrades of this camp for alleged arson and theft. And, because of that, all [of] his comrades came to help get him out.”

But most contemptible of all, it's crying for momma. It's got a 'beg' culture that belies its claims to revolutionary autonomy.

Tony Francois, my old classmate from the University of San Francisco, explains in a Facebook post precisely why:

You know the character of a revolution by what happens on days 5-7. #CHAZ is not a revolution, it is a campus sit-in without a campus. They are not terrorists, although the conditions in place leave people very vulnerable to violence. They are not harmless, either. Evil can still flow from their decisions and actions. But the constant stream of needy demands being sent out from #CHAZ to their provisioners reads more like an ill-prepared band camp than an armed revolutionary camp. News reports breathlessly emphasizing the parts of it that look like an armed terrorist microstate have headfaked us into mistaking the real nature of it. The ongoing provision of garbage service and portapotties by the City of Seattle is the more important detail.