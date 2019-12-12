Kamala Harris, trying to become the Al Green of the Senate

Fresh from her ignominious exit from the presidential race, Kamala Harris is back in the saddle, desperately trying to prove she's still relevant in the Senate and showing us all why she isn't.

Here she is in full Vishinsky mode, sounding like the same Kamala who interrogated the blameless Brett Kavanaugh, this time with Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Kamala Harris details Bill Barr's extensive efforts to exonerate Russia, calls upon Horowitz "to investigate misconduct committed by the AG of the US, who is doing the bidding of POTUS to undermine our intelligence community. I trust you take that seriously."



"I do," he replies. pic.twitter.com/cN82JOt5oU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

There she is in that raspberry pink blazer, speaking nasally with a scowl on her face, demanding that Horowitz investigate Attorney General William Barr for, horrors..."doing Trump's bidding."

(That's his boss, Kams...)

"And I trust you take that duty seriously," she concluded...before Horowitz had to step in and correct her on her facts.

Horowitz explained to her that he didn't even have the legal authority to investigate what she wanted investigated — namely, the attorney general — leaving Kamala with egg all over her face. Not only did she look stupid, but she was exposed for just how ignorant she is of the law she claims to have such expertise in. Horowitz kindly suggested to her that if she didn't like the law, she could always change the law, given that her actual job is senator. Harris seemed taken aback by this new information, not being accustomed to doing things like either knowing the law or doing her Senate job. Weirdly, she started to ask him details about how she could do that.

Authentic legal professionals, of course, were aghast at how little Harris understood about basic law:

Incredible. @kamalaharris asked IG Horowitz to investigate #williambarr for leading investigation into the origins of #RussianHoax. Does she not know the role of an AG is to lead investigations? Kamalla has been smoking too much weed. Or missed too many law school classes. #maga — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) December 11, 2019

In all, she reminded everyone just how bad an idea she'd be as president, something that was obvious enough even to her former sugar daddy, Willie Brown.

When Harris exited the race, she did sound pretty bitter, telling her few remaining supporters that she was heading back to the Senate to fight President Trump:

"I want to be clear," she said. "Although I am no longer running for president, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are. I know you will too. So let's do that together."

Gack.

The Horowitz cross-examination represents that central motivating fight of hers as she re-emerges. Instead of demonstrating her chops as a legal heavyweight in the Senate, she reminded us that she was a legal lightweight, with a side of totalitarian instincts: who needs law anyway, let alone to be bound by it? In her grand re-entrance in the Senate, she simply fell flat on her face.

It was weird stuff because Trump has been investigated many, many, many times before — by the special counsel, by Rep. Adam Schiff's House Intelligence Committee, and others, and they've never been able to pin anything on him. Goodness knows they tried hard.

Now, at this late date, Kamala trots in, demanding yet another investigation (not by herself, of course, but by getting some other guy to do the work), as if nobody had ever thought up the idea of investigating President Trump before. It actually kind of insults the efforts of the others, and you can bet there will probably be a few stinkeyes aimed at her for it. It shows how out of touch she is, how away from the center of the action she's been, and how she's now trying to jump in and take over. She's trying to rev up a new impeachment effort, in effect, as if the ongoing one isn't enough. She's clearly out of it, even among the leftist Democrats.

It kind of reminds us of Rep. Al Green. The low-I.Q. Texas Democrat has been calling for impeachment reflexively instead of serving his constituents, and every time he's thrown such an effort forward, at least three times, he's been rebuffed by Democrats as irrelevant. He's got no significant committee assignments, despite nearly perfect House attendance, and he's laughed at in the black press as "Cro-Magnon Man." In short, he may be useful for his votes to Democrats, but nobody follows him. He's instead dismissed as a boob by Democrats.

With Harris's stupid moves, those arrows fired that were so easily flicked off, she seems to now be taking Green as her role model as she retakes her Senate seat, coming up with bad bids to strike at Trump that flame out and not even knowing enough about the law to deliver any blows effectively.

This is embarrassing. She may be out on her ear in the presidential race, but now she seems to want to repeat the feat from the Senate.

