Raw Jew-hatred from neighbors of Jersey City kosher deli attacked by Black Hebrew Israelites

Jew-hatred is killing people in this country and is terrorizing Jews who go about their daily lives, doing the most ordinary of activities, such as food shopping. We are seeing the horrors of Europe, where Jews are regularly attacked and murdered, including in kosher shops and restaurants, spreading to the United States.

I prefer the term "Jew-hatred" over the 19th-century British euphemistic expression "anti-Semitism." (Do you know anyone who hates Jews and Arabs equally because both are Semitic? I have never met such a creature.)

The attack on the kosher deli in Jersey City was bad enough, but the attitudes of others in the neighborhood toward the slaughter, while less lethal, are if anything more troubling. A video shot near the deli by a representative from the group Americans Against Antisemitism captured disgusting reactions, blaming Jews for the inconvenience of their children being held in lockdown. Hana Levi Julian reports for the Jewish Press:

There were still neighbors waiting for their children to be released from schools where they had been held in "lockdown" in order to keep them safe from the two attackers who instead had focused their murderous hate on the Jews in a kosher supermarket, and the police who had tried to protect them.

The videographer captured on film the spontaneous anti-Semitic tirades of residents who were blaming the Jews for their own murder, with others cheering them on.



Click on the video link only if you have a strong stomach:

SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of @AmericansAA captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & ppl cheering it on!



Antisemitism, a bigger problem than appears. pic.twitter.com/WHmLtxANAE — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 11, 2019

Note that this video comes from the brand-new group established by philanthropist Ron Lauder and announced only three days ago, Americans Against Antisemitism. In my prayers, the activities of this group and the willingness to act of President Trump with his historic signing yesterday of an order tying federal funding of colleges to their shunning of Jew-hatred on campus together signal that Jew-hatred has reached its peak in America now. But I am far from confident that the corner has been turned.