Trump thrashes all Democrats in head-to-head match-ups in Iowa -poll

President Trump has had a decisively good turn of poll news ever since the Democrats have sought to impeach him. If impeachment, which isn't going to win, was a bid to weaken his presidency and prevent his re-election, it sure was a stupid idea. These days, poll after poll show that the president is rising among large segments of prized groups of voters - black voters, swing voters, Latino voters, Reagan Democrats...

Now things seem to have advanced a step further. USA Today reports that he's now beating individual Democrats -- every individual Democrat - among Iowa voters in a new poll:

President Donald Trump is leading every top 2020 Democratic candidate in Iowa, according to a WHDH 7 News/Emerson College poll looking at hypothetical presidential election matchups in the Hawkeye State. The poll found Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden among registered Iowa voters 49%-45%, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont 50%-43% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts 50%-43%. The narrowest margin was against South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom Trump led by one point, 46%-45%. Those numbers indicate Trump has made gains in the state since the last Emerson poll in October that looked at hypothetical matchups in Iowa. That poll found Sanders narrowly ahead of Trump by two points, 51%-49%, while the president had a two-point lead over both Warren and Biden.

Only Pete Buttigieg might give him some competition, everyone else is a colossal loser, put head-to-head against Trump.

And don't think Democrats aren't reading this and shaking their heads in befuddlement. Iowa's a swing state that can happily go either way. It's also a first state, with high attention cast upon its caucus. Trump beating whoever it is in the caucus vote isn't going to make any Democrats look like a winner. Any questions as to why Rep. Jerry Nadler stated "we can't rely on an election to oust Trump." He may be a crazed leftist, but he knows the score.

Impeachment is not only a loser for Democrats on the congressional front, it's also a loser for Democrats on the election front. Funny how impeachment seems to be improving Trump's fortunes step by step, now reaching the head-to-head matchups.

Talk about Wile-E-Coyote's latest scheme blowing up in their faces.

Impeachment? By all means let's have more impeachment, bozos.

That's some impeachment you got going there, Democrats. It's not working out like you think it will work out.