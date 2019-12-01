Just call him 'Fingers': Creepy Joe Bitin' is back in action

It's not like he hasn't been warned. It's not like he hasn't pledged to do better.

Nope, creepy Joe is back in action, this time sucking on his wife's fingers as she tried to make a stump speech for him. According to Business Insider.

Former Vice President Joe Biden inexplicably leaned forward and chomped down on his wife's finger as she spoke during a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday. Jill Biden had been speaking to a crowd and using her hands to gesture, barely missing her husband's face at several points. Eventually, while her arm was outstretched, Biden leaned forward and bit down on the tip of his wife's index finger. In response, Jill Biden laughed it off. The pair were in Council Bluffs speaking to a crowd of several hundred people, according to the Associated Press.

The context was weird, too, with Jill Biden blathering on, fishwife-style, about "the president of the United States" in an attempt to be grand, while Joe sniggled behind her and eventually took a bite:

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP.



Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife's finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

Daily Caller has more here.

Sure, it's probably an affectionate -- or maybe bored -- gesture. Campaigning, after all, is hard. But Biden still has no sense of the propriety of time and place. To Biden, the campaign trail stage podium is as good a place as any for finger nibbling. Presidential? Not exactly. More like juvenile. For all the talk about President Trump not having self-control, nobody's ever seen Trump do anything like that in a public place. Trump's actually a model of presidential propriety.

It's as if Biden can't control himself. He's already known as Mister Handsy for his unwanted gropings of young women unable to get away from him in pictures. But now he's still at it, doing his weird stuff this time with his wife's fingers. It's as if he doesn't think there's any need to look presidential, he can just go on indulging his impulses and appetites.

Combine it with his malaproprisms in general and signs of senility on the Democratic debate podium, and one wonders if this guy isn't just a little off.