Hunter Biden says he's out of cash

Not wanting the public or press to see his financial records, Hunter Biden is pleading poverty and political persecution to a judge in order to weasel out on child support payments for the baby he made with an Arkansas stripper. Thomas Lifson noted the legal implications of that here.

But there's also that weird plea of poverty and embarrassment from Hunter himself. According to GatewayPundit:

Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income. ‘In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,’ Biden’s statement reads.

Citing the New York Times, GatewayPundit also notes:

In addition to the Protective Order, Biden is also requesting an upcoming December 2 hearing be delayed until a decision on the order is made, adding that he has been so far been unable to complete an affidavit of his financials. In a signed sworn statement, Biden claims he has been unable to complete the mandatory requirement because he currently lacks the information to do so. ‘In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,’ Biden’s statement reads. The former Ukraine energy executive goes on to admit he has incurred ‘significant debts’, partially caused by his April 2017 divorce to Kathleen Biden, which are currently being calculated by his accountants and will be disclosed to the courts as soon as possible.

So the 49-year old son of Vice President Joe Biden, who served on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma in a no-show job at a neat $80,000 a month, is out of money? And in line with being out of cash, he also has no idea what his finances look like? He sounds like a teenager, someone always blowing his wad and getting bailed out by old dad. Which is kind of in line with why he got that Burisma job in the first place, according to his fellow Burisma board member, former Polish President Alexander Kwasniewski. Old dad always helped the political princeling.

Now, it's possible that Biden Junior is squirreling away millions and not telling the judge about it in a bid to avoid paying child support in this latest instance of irresponsibility.

But other reports say he's a spendthrift, blowing through cash on crack cocaine and strip clubs, so it's at least as likely that he blew threw the not-so-hard-earned megacash and now has nothing. In his divorce papers, way back in June, his ex-wife said he threw way too much money around on "drugs and strip clubs" as the Washington Post noted. She wanted out of the marriage for that and probably other evidence of faithlessness and irresponsibility.

Those strip club bills pile up. And crack costs. And apparently, Biden couldn't save so much as a dime for a rainy day from his Burisma windfall coming from dad's sky. Why save when dad's always there to bail him out with political profits?

Which goes to show again, in spades, that with Hunter Biden always penniless because he can't control his appetites, he remains a walking security risk should his dad ever get elected president. Imagine this guy, who openly says he has no income and probably needs money, who loves getting involved with gamy deals and shady characters, often bad national security threats in themselves, as in the case of China, coming on the market as a guy who needs money and can offer political influence in return? I wrote about that here. Think there wouldn't be some shady characters licking their chops at the sight of it and getting ready with the board seats and other disguised bribes? Think there wouldn't be a few hidden cameras trained on him for blackmail purposes? Imagine the picture now as this down-and-outer, for whom even $80,000 a month in "expenses" is not enough, suddenly looking for some kind of income if old dad becomes president.

It rather boggles the mind, given his privileged princeling pattern of irresponsibility.