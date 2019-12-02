Democrats now bruit 'Adam Schiff' for president

Democrats in Congress are solely focused on impeachment in Congress. They aren't interested in "roads and bridges"; they aren't about to find some path to citizenship for illegal aliens currently enjoying DACA protections.

The only thing they want is to Get Trump.

The one guy who's helping along on that front, Rep. Adam Schiff, whose dank basement hearings have yielded a rushed "report," is now a rising star.

According to Taylor Millard at Hot Air, citing a report in The Hill:

It's not going to happen this election cycle, however, there is speculation California Congressman Adam Schiff is looking towards higher office. The only question is how high. A new report from The Hill suggests Schiff has his eyes on either the Senate or a future residency in the White House. Some Democrats see him as the natural heir to 86-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.); others say the 19-year Southern California congressman is a House guy through and through and could one day run to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), his close ally. One of his House colleagues from the Golden State said she saw a president in the making as Schiff led the televised hearings these past two weeks. "When we look at the characteristics of what we want to see in a president, it is somebody who is not going to lose composure because he's been poked. And we're seeing that on display from Adam Schiff every single day," said the California Democratic lawmaker. "He's not too vanilla. But I kind of want that now after Trump. We need boring; boring is good." Schiff obviously isn't boring but someone who appears to be doing his best to be a Very Serious Politician when he's far from it. He proved it last week in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper where he spoke from both sides of his mouth on the impeachment question.

This is about the most revolting report of the day, including the assorted Creepy Joe Biden stories.

Schiff, of course, is the one pol who's given Democrats what they want. He's led his impeachment hearings, which have little chance of success but certainly keep Democrats hopeful.

What this kind of talk shows is that impeachment isn't just a big thing to Democrats; it's the only thing. Their bruiting of Schiff as their future champion, while Democrats in this 2020 round falter, is a pretty good sign of where their hearts lie. Trump Derangement Syndrome is an all-encompassing thing, and Democrats are consumed by it.