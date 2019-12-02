Express Impeachment: Schiff gives committee 24 hours to read his impeachment report and sign off

Rep. Adam Schiff is a man in a hurry.

After taking his time to cherry-pick just the best witnesses from his basement hearings, he held a swift set of public hearings, which drove public support down for impeachment, and now he's slapped together a report for the House Intelligence Committee to vote on, giving it all of 24 hours to vote.

Sound like a fair process?

Actually, sounds like a desperate Democrat with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, whose priority now is an oncoming election train headed in his direction.

Here's the Breitbart report:

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is giving members of his committee just 24 hours to read and sign off on his report recommending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. As Breitbart News reported Friday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler has previewed the report, and suggested it will include claims of "collusion" with Russia — as well as Ukraine, Russia's enemy. And as reported Saturday, Schiff will provide the full report to committee members on Monday, who must sign off on Tuesday in time for the first hearing in Nadler's committee on Wednesday, which will discuss the supposed constitutional and legal basis for impeachment. It is a foregone conclusion that Democrats will sign off on Schiff's report. Evidence does not seem to be the top priority for Democrats: a majority favored an impeachment inquiry by August 1, eleven days before the so-called "whistleblower" sent a letter to Schiff complaining about Trump's phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Why 24 hours? Obviously, he's down for having no one read the report at all and just voting for it on party lines. Nobody will get to discuss it, and he's not in for having the public read it or, worse still, comment on it. Seems the more the public hears, in fact, the less impressed people are, and Schiff knows this. Hence, it's going to be an express impeachment. You've heard of express kidnaps? This is an express impeachment. It's the same idea. Vote for Schiff's report right now or else.

Why the speed? Why no battle to hear from John Bolton, as Breitbart notes?

It's easy. Either Democrats get this mess over by the end of the year, as originally planned, or election season will kick in in earnest just as virtually every Democrat running will be called back to the Senate to cast his vote. No one will be paying attention to the long, windy Democrat speeches and photo ops. All attention will be on the House and Senate as the impeachment process goes through. No wonder they want this over fast. Only Pete Buttigieg will be actually spared from having to return to Washington instead of running for president in assorted states.

That's the real reason Schiff's ramming it through, come hell or high water.

What they lose in this is any sense of fairness or deliberation. It's like a vigilante hanging from the Wild West now, like the plotline of the Academy Award–nominated Oxbow Incident. The voters know that story, and they likely aren't going to be impressed.

President Trump's poll numbers may well rise as a result of Schiff's frenzied rush to judgment.