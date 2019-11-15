How the media will spin it if Barr and Durham indict

U.S. attorney John Durham has an exceptional reputation for honesty and being unbiased — but now Democrats and their wholly owned legacy media are singing, "BARR IS TRUMP'S ATTORNEY," so Durham is tainted. They are already preparing for what they fear and many others are hoping for: arrests and indictments of those who plotted to overthrow Trump with a rigged investigation and fictional "Russian collusion." This will come, perhaps in the coming months, and lead to a huge fight as Democrats claim that any arrests and indictments are just further obstruction of justice. That is ridiculous, but Mr. Schiff and company are already pushing that, such as claiming that insisting on one's legal rights is "obstruction."

Expect legacy media, the likes of CNN and the Washington Post, to downplay any arrests and continue what they have been doing for the last few years: lying. Facts are no longer honorable with legacy media as they work with Democrats to present their crafted version of reality, wherein Adam Schiff is a much abused hero valiantly trying to thwart the "white supremacist" and "racist" Donald Trump. The ends justify the means to progressives, as they have repeatedly shown since 2016, when President Trump demolished their narrative and Hillary did not win in a landslide. They will twist facts and ignore events with glee. If you think they were hostile before, wait until arrests are made. So any arrests are all to distract from Trump's "crimes", such as trying to fix illegal immigration and getting us of the Paris Climate Accord. And as they did with Justice Kavanaugh, they will create false accusations of criminal or immoral behavior against Barr and Durham to discredit them.

When you control a majority of the media and you can invent news, you hold a great deal of power. Great economy under Trump? Not according to legacy media. Imagine for a moment what an unbiased media would have done with the Steele dossier; the connections to Clinton and Democrats would have been exposed. Instead, reality was ridiculed: Trump's claims of being spied upon and Trump Tower being bugged were "right-wing conspiracy theories" when they now appear to be true.

Remember the legacy media laughing when Trump claimed widespread voter fraud by Democrats? A recent article by Mark Hemingway, "Charges of Ohio Voter List 'Purge' Prove to Be Unfounded," contained the frightening fact that Los Angeles County had 1.6 million voter registrations removed due to a lawsuit that found 1.6 million more registered voters than the number of voting-age residents living there. Now, that is just one county, but the media continue claiming that voter ID equals voter suppression.

Trump has a knack for communicating with his base — in Hillary Clinton's words, "deplorables." They are largely patriotic, which the Left considers nationalistic and imperialistic. They support law enforcement, which progressives often call minority suppression. They believe in borders, something the Left considers nationalistic and racist. Leftists plot to destroy the Supreme Court for actually following the Constitution and repeatedly denying progressive schemes such as gun control.

Although many legacy media companies are struggling, the power of legacy media to set a narrative (once approved by the DNC) continues. There are other sources of news, such as the internet and Fox News, but legacy media still wield a great deal of power. Count on them to come out with all guns blazing if the likes of James Comey and Peter Strzok are indicted.

We may hope that Abraham Lincoln was correct about not fooling all of the people all of the time. Be very confident that legacy media and the Left will continue to try just that leading to 2020.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.