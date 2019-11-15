WaPo only fact-checked Republicans after first day of impeachment inquiry hearings

One fact check WaPo omitted was Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s assertion that the White House took an “extraordinary step” by moving the memo of President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president to a “highly classified server.” (RELATED: Tucker Responds To Brian Williams Fact-Checking Graham: ‘Please, Get Some Self Awareness’)

FactCheck.org highlighted the “extraordinary step” comment, noting that White House National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman testified Oct. 29 that the move was not “unusual.” Vindman added that putting the call into a more secure system could have been justified to avoid leaking information that would hurt relations between the two countries, according to FactCheck.org.

“We had to make some choices given time and staff constraints, and that detail just seemed too in the weeds given how it was so inconclusive,” Kessler told the DCNF regarding the Thursday fact check.

In another moment, Jordan criticized Schiff and said his “staff is the only staff of any member of Congress that’s had a chance to talk with” the whistleblower. Schiff replied, “That’s a false statement,” adding that he personally doesn’t know the whistleblower.

The New York Times reported Oct. 2 that Schiff’s team likely knows who the whistleblower is – a point Jordan mentioned. The whistleblower reportedly reached out to a House staffer, so “it’s reasonable to think his [Schiff’s] team knows” who the person is, PolitiFact reported.

The Associated Press also fact checked Schiff’s Wednesday whistleblower comments. PolitiFact’s fact check originated with WaPo’s Oct. 4 report, which gave Schiff’s previous whistleblower comments “Four Pinocchios.”

WaPo didn’t include this fact check in its roundup because it had previously fact checked the comments, Kessler said.

Despite numerous opportunities to fact check Democrats, WaPo instead stuck with Republicans. The publication did similar in July when it declined to fact check Democrats during the Mueller hearings.