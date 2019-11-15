Good riddance to ISIS bride Hoda Muthana

Has sanity returned to the U.S. judicial system?

A federal judge just ruled that an ISIS bride who joined the terrorists as the daughter of a Yemeni diplomat, is not a U.S. citizen and can't come back to the U.S.

No America for her.

According to the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Hoda Muthana, an American-born woman who joined the Islamic State in 2014 and says she now wants to return home to her family in Alabama, is not an American citizen. In a surprise ruling from the bench, the judge, Reggie B. Walton of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, abruptly dismissed a lawsuit brought by her family seeking to force the Trump administration to bring her home from a refugee camp in Syria, along with her 2-year-old son — the child of a slain ISIS fighter.

What made it a "surprise" to the New York Times is that the judge actually read the official paperwork and then made his ruling by the actual paperwork instead of the extended tears and flapdoodle sob stories from the left, which most certainly included the Times itself. Get a load of the picture it's still running, a full Virgin Mary chaste and starry-eyed look in a modest Marian blue veil for the self-chosen bride of the beheaders with three dead husbands.

The paperwork showed that while she was born to a Yemeni diplomat who left his job, and remained in the U.S. as an illegal alien, the Yemeni government didn't submit the paperwork until after Hoda was born. Meaning, if pop had gotten on the road drunk and slammed into a van full of U.S. kids, he'd have been protected as a diplomat in the U.S. even if he wasn't getting a paycheck from the Yemenis.

The Obama administration, slovenly as always, indifferent to citizenship as usual, apparently handed Hoda a U.S. passport, which she promptly burned upon her exegesis as an ISIS bride in Syria. She used its issuance as part of her defense that she somehow was really a U.S. citizen.

Paperwork showed something else, though, and now she's out on her ear, free to return to maybe Yemen if they'll take her.

Rarely has such a judicial ruling been quite so satisfactory for America's citizens, who, after all, have a right to remain safe.

Back when things were going good for Hoda, among the ISIS rifle-wavers, the self-chosen ISIS bride was inspired to tweet such lovely sentiments as these:

“Hats off to the mujs in Paris,” she said in one of them, using an abbreviation for “mujahedeen” on the day in 2015 when jihadists stormed the offices of Charlie Hebdo and killed 12 people at the satirical magazine.

...and...

“There are soooo many Aussies and Brits here but where are the Americans, wake up u cowards,” she posted.

...and...

“Americans wake up!” she wrote on March 15, 2015. “You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping! Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them.”

The Times notes that she was bored and alone when she did it, so the paper unwittingly revealed that no one was forcing to do it, she was just spewing what was rolling around in her head on her own because she wanted to.

The Times also tried to excuse her choice to join ISIS as the work of a naive person who grew up in an over-strict environment, blaming her parents, but what kind of fresh-faced daisy comes up with the idea of joining ISIS soon as she gets her first cell phone? She had to have been steeped in the sick ideology to her bones in her upbringing to come up with that one.

But the big problem with letting her back in, is that it completely negates the idea of any value to U.S. citizenship. Immigrants everywhere pay steep prices to become U.S. citizens and many do their all to prove their loyalty, which is the bare minimum for citizenship, but now we have her, arguing that it's a cheap entitlement, and all she needs is a little jailtime.

It's garbage. The judge could see it, based on the paperwork and made his ruling accordingly. He also noted that his ruling had nothing to do with President Trump's tweets. This one simply didn't qualify.

Which was lucky for us, given that we now get out of having to live with her.

Douglas Murray at National Review notes that there's an even greater issue here, which is our failure to enforce treason laws, something that again pretty well started with Obama.

The story that comes to mind to me, which used to be taught in schools, (and you can bet she never got any such education from the wokesters), is the 1863 Atlantic Monthly story called "The Man Without A Country." It was a story about a jackass who renounces his loyalty to the U.S. and gets appropriatedly punished for it. The story was published at the darkest point of the Civil War, when people were thinking about what it means to be a patriot. Not a chance the wokesters will know it or teach it in that context but it might have served as warning to someone like her.

Perhaps the judge was feeling the same sense of patriotism ultimately in his ruling. Or maybe he's just a good technocrat and can read the paperwork, and even more important, view that as having meaning. For the left, paperwork doesn't matter, all that matters are migrant feelings.

Feelings, it's such a creepy way to run a legal system. Young Hoda says she has regrets now, but what happens when she changes her mind again? What happens when life doesn't go great for her, and suddenly America becomes the bad guy again? What happens when this "Alabama woman" as the Guardian delicately puts it, goes to a woke university and gets it drummed into her that she's a victim, and gringo did it? We've already seen what kinds of steps she takes to solve her personal problems.

It ultimately comes down to why she ought to be allowed to live with us at all. There are plenty of good immigrants out there who ought to be allowed in, they're the kind of people who really would love this country and who would sacrifice something to attain it, so the idea of letting this one in ahead of the others, and more to the point, letting this one in at all, is utterly disgusting.

Cheers to the just judge. It feels like a tide is turning. American citizenship once again now means something.