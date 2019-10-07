Life among the Trump-haters

My anti-Trump friends have truly lost it. I guess because I'm one of the few Republicans they really interact with, and perhaps because I've done a lot of media appearances lately, they are taking it out on me. Big time.

Their bile comes in all forms -- nasty text messages, emails, and tagging me on their Facebook pages to try to generate traffic for themselves and get me to waste hours of my life arguing with their deranged Trump-hater friends. (Most of whom hate all Republicans.) I have ignored them.

Perhaps my favorite screed is this: "Until you get on the right side of history, I'm gonna need to re-evaluate our friendship." (Proving the old adage that no good deed goes unpunished, I helped this "friend" find a job after he was out of work for six months.)

Or this one, from a true limousine liberal who is constantly screaming "Unity!" from the comfort of his lily white suburb, where he moved when it was time to put his kids in school: "You are a disgrace. Hillary was right about you and your fellow Trump supporters."

Look, I'll be the first to admit I was not happy (with good reason) that Obama was president, but I never stooped to 1/10th of the level of obsession and hatred these folks have. I'm lucky to have a full life, with many hobbies and interests that don't involve politics, and wonderful family and friends.

These folks need to get a life. The last time I checked, the United States is experiencing unprecedented peace and prosperity, and Trump hasn't gotten us into any unnecessary wars, signed any stupid deals that hand over billions to a terrorist state that it uses to threaten our allies, or drawn any red lines in the sand that he failed to enforce. Further, he hasn't spent eight years taunting those of us who have worked hard to get where we are that we "didn't build that." Nor has he tried to redistribute our hard-earned money.

So if these Trump haters think that their texts, emails and tagging are going to get me to stop speaking out on radio, TV, American Thinker, the Chicago Tribune, other outlets, they are dead wrong.

Josh Kantrow is a Republican and pro-Israel activist and a cyber security lawyer in Chicago.