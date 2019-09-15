Thoughts on 9/11: America at the tipping point

Eighteen years have come and gone since the horrific attacks of 9/11. Sadly, we still have not learned the lessons of 9/11.

Here's one reason, from a headline: “ Loophole used by 9/11 hijackers still open with 6 million visa overstays in U.S.” Here's another: Sharia law continues to stealthily insert itself into every aspect of American life and culture.

Yet, too few people are talking about it or want to talk about it. Why? Because many Americans have been conditioned to be tolerant and compassionate, to embrace multiculturalism and respect one other’s beliefs, ideals and values. That’s wonderful in a Utopian world, but the fact is, Islam doesn’t embrace any aspect of Western civilization—much less American culture. We said on 9/11 that we'd "never forget,” but guess what? Many of us have.

America is slowly and methodically being dismantled as a nation by Islamic subversion , and our cherished freedoms are more fragile than ever. While we know how to fight the enemy abroad with combat troops, intelligence and drone strikes, we’re doing nothing to combat the very same enemy that resides on our own soil in broad daylight.

Let me be clear, if we don’t defeat Islam politically here -- and quickly, without a doubt, our children and grandchildren will be engaged in a religious and ideological bloody war, the likes of which has never been seen on American soil before.

Just the other day, one day after the 9/11 anniversary, another Muslim, Zulfat Suara, “became first elected to Nashville office, winning at-large Metro Council seat,” and we all have already witnessed the two junior Muslim Congresswomen, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s public discourse in the U.S. Congress. Wait, there are a lot more Muslims who plan to run in 2020 elections and beyond.

And because it is obligatory for a Muslim to follow Islamic laws and not man-made laws like the U.S. Constitution, a Muslim can never be both a Muslim and an American at the same time. It is impossible. That’s where the clash begins and no elected official in this country is willing to or wants to take the bull by the horns and discuss it. What a shame!

Does every Muslim follow the commands of the Quran? No, thank God. But as they integrate themselves into their communities and increase in numbers, they become more militant and less tolerant of that community’s laws and regulations. Any religion whose “holy book” commands its followers to commit crimes that are antithetical to the laws of this country should not only lose its tax-exempt status, but lose its 1st Amendment protection and be banned from the United States altogether.

In countries where Islamic enclaves and ghettos have emerged as in France, Britain and North African countries, local mullahs enforce Sharia law regardless of its conflict with national or state laws. What most Americans fail to understand is that Sharia law is the foundation of Islamic theocracy and totalitarianism. The establishment of global Sharia law is their ultimate goal. The Quran is unequivocal in its directive to Muslims to establish a global Islamic state (Caliphate) over which the Islamic messiah, or Mahdi, will rule with Sharia as the only law of the land. Make no mistake, that is the intent of influential Islamic elements in America.

The problem is, too few Americans are aware of it and organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR are taking full advantage of America’s naivete. On top of that, a consortium composed of pandering liberal politicians, and fund-seeking self-proclaimed prima donna professors along with their bastions of useful idiots, are the witting or unwitting promoters of Islamism.

Understand that Sharia is very complex and it’s derived from multiple Islamic sources. The Quran, considered the “uncreated word of Allah” is the primary source of Sharia law. The Hadith (sayings and actions of Muhammad) is the second most important document in Sharia. Historic rulings by jurists over the years and so-called reasoning by analogy make up the other two, less-influential sources of Sharia. Together they constitute Islam’s theological core and they result in a totalitarian way of life for Muslim followers and non-Muslims.

Honor killings, marital rape, female genital mutilation, severing of hands and feet are but a few of the other components of Sharia law. When Muslim men are directed to beat their wives for rejecting sexual advances, it’s obvious that American values are in direct conflict with what Islamic law requires of its followers. So, how do we reconcile this? We can’t!

In short, we need to open our eyes and see how the scheme played out in Europe. Much of Europe is already past the stage of no return. This is not a game. This is real. This ideology will devour your entire family, both Republicans and Democrats, if not now, soon enough. Americans need to wake up now and stop Islam from growing to the point of no return.

