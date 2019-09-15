New York Times blames planes for 9/11 attacks

The New York Times managed to offend the families of those killed on 9/11 — and most other reasonable souls — with its description of the attacks eighteen years later. A story in the paper stated: "Once more, families gathered at ground zero, where nearly 3,000 people died on that bright September morning. Once more, there was an outpouring of grief. Once more, there were the sound of bells tolling in mourning and names being recited."

Here's how the Times began the story: "Eighteen years have passed since airplanes took aim at the World Trade Center and brought them down."

Those damn airplanes. The progressive birdcage-liner is now so woke, so politically correct, that it can't report The Truth. "The newspaper of record" won't admit that it was al-Qaeda terrorists who hijacked the planes and used them — along with hundreds of innocent passengers — to destroy the Twin Towers and everyone inside of them.

Blaming objects instead of perpetrators is also of a piece with today's radical progressivism. I'm surprised Democrats didn't call for a complete ban on the manufacture and usage of airplanes at the time — or at least a mandatory five-day waiting period to board them. In retrospect, they were probably concerned that taking such action might offend terrorists. Instead, we had to wait the better part of two decades until Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came along (herself from New York City) before someone seriously proposed doing away with airplanes.

If we had unbiased, stalwart reporting like this during World War II, we would have had articles dated September 2, 1939, stating, "Tanks, planes, and military uniforms launched a surprise attack against Poland yesterday." On December 8, 1941, people would have fetched their newspapers to see bold headlines reading: "Planes Attack Pearl Harbor!"