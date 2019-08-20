CAIR: An Islamic Trojan Horse

Since its foundation in 1994 by Nihad Awad and Omar Ahmad, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has become a powerful organization that has widely represented itself as a Muslim American "civil rights organization." Ironically, there is another powerful organization, similar to CAIR called, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a staunch lobbyists' group of the Islamic Republic of Iran, falsely portraying itself as the "voice of Iranian Americans and promoting greater understanding between the American and Iranian people." For now, let us focus on CAIR and its mission in the United States. How did an organization that has ties to Hamas, and is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, gain so much power in the United States? Why are so many institution within the U.S. establishment so terrified of this group and hesitant to invite Islamic scholars to give speeches? Recently, the U.S. War College canceled an Islam scholar after pressure from CAIR and another radical Islamist, Linda Sarsour. It is hard to believe that these incidents happen in the land of the free, America!

Let's be clear about one thing: as Anti-CAIR.net put it, " CAIR is not in the United States to promote the civil rights for Muslims — CAIR is here to make Islam the dominant religion in the United States and convert our country into an Islamic theocracy." Moreover, "CAIR receives direct funding from Islamic terrorist-supporting countries." CAIR's true face came to light during the largest terrorism financing trial in the nation's history: the 2007–2008 Holy Land Foundation prosecution. "The Dallas trial charging the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) for Relief and Development with providing material support for Hamas produced extensive evidence that IAP — CAIR's parent — played a central role in the Muslim Brotherhood's Palestine Committee. Much of that evidence relates to Mousa Abu Marzook, now deputy political chief of Hamas, who served on the board of directors of IAP in 1989." CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Hamas support trial of the Holy Land Foundation. A friend and an American patriot, Chris Gaubatz, managed to infiltrate CAIR's organization and gather hundreds of documents that have been compiled in a book called "Muslim Mafia." The book is an eye-opener on how this organization operates in the U.S.: "Serving as a CAIR intern, Chris Gaubatz gathered some 12,000 pages of documents that were headed for a shredder at CAIR's national office in Washington – just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol building," WND's Art Moore informed. "The information published in Muslim Mafia, co-authored by David Gaubatz and investigative journalist Paul Sperry, documented CAIR's founding by members of the Muslim Brotherhood — the group that spawned al-Qaeda and Hamas and stated in writing its intent to undermine Western civilization and ultimately bring America under Islamic law." The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) grew out of the Islamic Association for Palestine, a group that was created by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood also identified the Islamic Association for Palestine as one of its United States fronts. CAIR is Hamas, and Hamas is CAIR. In fact, over the years, chief executive officer and founder Nihad Awad expressed his stance explicitly in a 1994 conference at Barry University in Florida. "I am in support of the Hamas movement," he declared. CAIR's members have been told to quickly condemn acts of anti-Semitism, police shootings of black Americans, anti-LGBTQ violence, and so forth, while stating unity with every "progressive" cause under the sun. But peer beneath CAIR's carefully crafted press releases and publicity stunts, and it's clear that the group's reactionary Islamist roots are as strong as ever. "Never forget: CAIR works every day to silence Muslim reformers, apostates, Christians, Jews, infidel scholars, border security advocates, anti-sharia activists and investigative independent journalists, on college campuses, TV airwaves and the internet, to prevent us from exposing the truth about Islamic supremacism." An unholy coalition of mentally deranged suicidal-homicidal liberals, together with self-aggrandizing Islamic apologists, are doing their best to assist Islamists in the destruction of the existing order of freedom and liberty. CAIR and the Democrats are in bed with each other now. But judging from the Democrat imbeciles running for president, it will not be long before CAIR and company gets rid of all of them and runs their own to take over this country. Currently, CAIR and other Islamic groups in America decided that it is easier to change America through subversion (stealth jihad) than through violent jihad. That is why we have not seen Islamic terrorism lately. We have entered the soft jihad, which is stealth jihad. We are at war not with terrorism, but with a jihad fueled by Islam that has been ongoing for the past 1,400 years nonstop. While the Islamic fire appears contained, Muslim organizations across the United States are busy and work "stealthily" to change and alter America from within in what is called "soft jihad," or "cultural jihad." Soft jihad is in place where the sword of jihad is not advisable, where Muslims are not powerful enough to unsheathe their swords. CAIR is a designated terrorist organization by the UAE, yet we allow them to bully American citizens from their rights to free speech in the mainland. Why?