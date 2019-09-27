Greta never had any dreams

Apart from perhaps playing Wednesday in an Addams Family remake, it is hard to imagine any dreams for Greta Thunberg. In truth, this Scandinavian rage muffin has it backwards when she bellows that we have stolen her dreams. The preoccupation with the convenient eschatology of climate doomsday rubbish is an effect and not a cause of the emptiness and loss of meaningful goals in the lives of wealthy young people.

It has been said that a goal is a dream on a timetable. The traditional goal for young people of becoming educated according to talent and following useful, disciplined lives of service to others is obsolete for many children of wealth like Greta. Such goals often involve a lot of boring work, being respectful to disagreeable superiors, and just getting past yourself -- which the Gretas of this world have never been expected to do. Coming from a theatrical background, histrionic climate obsessionality fills the vacuum in her life, as it does for millions of goalless, affluent young people like her. Sailing the oceans “making the world a better place” according to one’s delusions is much more fun than recognizing real people in the real world and doing the needful everyday work for them.

Reportedly, when Greta was 11 years old she was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, selective mutism, and eventually with Asperger’s syndrome. This child did not come down with a passel of mental disorders because people in Milwaukee like hamburgers. Many children and adults living in post-scarcity prosperity become professionally mentally disabled. Greta calls Asperger’s her “superpower.”

Listening to her hate-filled verbal abuse dump at the U.N., it becomes clear why a neurological disorder that severely limits her capacity for empathy and emotional reciprocity with other people is a plus in her line of show biz. She celebrates her claim to great and unearned power. There’s a truism in family therapy that the one who has the most power is also the craziest. This has always been true of tyrants. It has become true on a global level for celebrities of the climate change apocalypse. Young rattles like Greta claim amazing powers of foresight and authority to tell other people how to live based on nothing but a stunning presentation of mass psychosis.

Apparently, a Fox News commentator was banned from the network because he stated the obvious fact that this child is mentally unbalanced. She is mentally challenged both in the narrow clinical sense and in the larger sense of the enormous and unjustified power she seeks over us all. As the song goes, “Dying all the time, lose your dreams and you will lose your mind, ain’t life unkind?”