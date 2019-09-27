Dems must go after Trump if they want to protect Joe Biden

The Dems are going after the cop, not the perp. To do so, they are making their argument with lies.

Donald Trump is the new cop in town, the new broom. He is cleaning out the Augean stables, and what are inside the stables don't like it one bit.

If President Trump is the cop, who is the perp? Joe Biden. That's whom the Dems are protecting. The purpose of Joe's involvement, wielding the influence and the power of America, was to turn off the investigation of his son's relationship with Burisma, the leading natural gas company in Ukraine. Then he boasted about doing so. The boasting is preventive. He gets the story out without his son's involvement, and he has neutralized it, or so he thought.

But it's not just Biden. The Dems are protecting the process that Biden used: wielding the power of America to shake down governments — foreign and domestic — for personal enrichment. Doing so, they give the Republic the back of their hand — which means giving us the back of their hand.

How do they go after the cop, the president, an upright man? By bearing false witness against him. Adam Schiff's tissue of lies in his opening statement at the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday is an example of this. He is unembarrassed because lies are the means liberalism uses for public argument.

But don't miss the significance of Schiff making up the case against the president. This is an open hearing, and all the documents are in the public domain. Yet Schiff is brazen enough to misrepresent the situation. What does that tell you? That the truth is not good enough. That if he stuck to the truth, he wouldn't have a case!

In their need to keep their rice bowl of selling out the country to enrich their families, the Dems are also abandoning the essential collegiality, the essential comity needed for constitutional government. They are rejecting the critical process of representative government: accepting the results of an election. We would have to go back to 1861 to find equivalent disloyal and destructive behavior.

The Dems' strategy is to criminalize the president's exercise of his powers. The president has unique powers by virtue of being president, powers beyond those of the normal citizen. The Dems are pretending the president's exercise of these powers is criminal behavior.

The purpose of the phone call was for Trump, as the new cop in this situation, to let Zelensky, the new president of Ukraine, know that not all American policy is carried out for the benefit of the policymakers. In his administration, policy is actually effected for the benefit of America and of the other country involved.

Trump was reassuring Zelensky that America is not truly represented by the corruption of the Obama administration as exemplified by Biden and to say the U.S. will no longer stand in the way of Ukraine prosecuting any illegal activity related to Burisma, the leading natural gas company in Ukraine, which had a relationship with Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son.

There is nothing wrong with that. The president's interest in the investigation of corruption, in which in this case Biden had involved America, is required by the charge to the president in Article II of the Constitution to "take care that the laws are faithfully executed."

The Dems want to pretend encouragement by the president of Zelensky to pursue the Burisma investigation is in some way illegitimate, that the purpose of the investigation of corruption by a foreign power is for his personal benefit. This is an example of their attempt to criminalize the president's exercise of his powers.

An upright man in the White House is the Dems' greatest fear. That is why they feel they must get rid of Trump, even if it breaks the back of the Republic. So they are going after the cop.

Joe Biden is their model, their exemplar. They can't see him brought down for corruption, even though he is the perp.

That is why the Dems are going after the cop, not the perp.

Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr.