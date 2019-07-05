Triggered NeverTrumpers pout on Fourth of July; patriots celebrate

While the oh-so-sensitive, oh-so-narrow-minded, oh-so-non-inclusive NeverTrumpers scuttled to their safe spaces of the Never-Trumpers' broadcast networks and failing cable fake news networks, triggered by President Donald J. Trumps' (R) proud and patriotic 4th of July Independence Day celebration, patriotic and proud Americans publicly displayed their loyalty to their country by participating in person in the festivities on Washington DC's mall:

For watching on the few real news networks. While the racist liberals compared the display of American military strength, which guarantees our country's freedom and the freedom of so many around the world, to the real evil horrors of Nazism, about which they know nothing, those who understand the meaning of peace through strength cheered the Armed Forces flyovers. F22s will never not be cool #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/3dDN2rGV3G — Cooper Bradbury (@cooper_bradbury) July 5, 2019 And because this is a free country, even the opposition, with their childish displays of a balloon Trump in diapers or on the toilet were free to protest their petty temper tantrum, unlike what would befall them in a real Nazi or Communist regime that they so admire. And as the celebrations wound down, the heavens opened, the nourishing rains descended. MAGA! Graphic credit: Twitter video screen grab