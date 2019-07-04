Yes, you can watch the 4th of July's Salute to America without the major networks

If a tree falls in an isolated forest but no one hears it, does it still make a sound? If the United States, under President Donald J. Trump (R), celebrates American Independence Day, the 4th of July, with a powerful display of pride and patriotism in the nation's capital, but the so-called major networks refuse to televise it live, did it happen?

It's a worthy question, because that's what the big networks are planning to do.

While scientists and philosophers may dispute the answer to the former question, the answer to the latter is a resounding "yes!" Oh, sure, the major broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, have other plans for those hours but might livestream parts of the festivities on their alternative sites. And cable news channels CNN and MSNBC, proving why their viewership is tanking, ignoring the major celebration, will continue with their previously planned programs, maybe, maybe interrupting them if there is what they consider major news.

Meanwhile, Fox News, which "dominates" cable news, plans to air the entire spectacular, including Trump's speech at the Lincoln Memorial, the flyovers, and more. Hmm...is there a connection between Fox's network executives' thought processes, which reflect the importance of airing the entire event live, and their increased ratings? Hmm. PBS and C-SPAN will also broadcast the multiple events.

Now you know which channel to watch, so here is the schedule. (All times Eastern Daylight Savings.)

National Independence Day Parade

(Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW)

11:45 A.M.–2 P.M.

Salute to America

Lincoln Memorial

6:30–7:30 P.M.

A Capitol Fourth Concert

West Lawn the U.S. Capitol

8–9:30 P.M.

Fireworks Display

National Mall

9:07-9:42 P.M.

Cheers for the red, white, and blue!

Image credit: Liz West via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.