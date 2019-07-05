Independence Day comes to the EU Parliament

Former Tory parliamentarian Ann Widdecombe, now a Brexit Party member of the E.U. Parliament, chose our Independence Day for an epic rant for U.K. independence from the undemocratic European Union. The video below requires only two minutes of your time. She is being compared to Winston Churchill in the U.K., but to my American eyes and ears, overtones of our break with the Mother Country were inescapable.

Nigel Farage, seated next to her, was obviously pleased with his colleague. Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab.