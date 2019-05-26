The Democrats and the Squanderer

Ever since the new Congress was sworn in on 3 January 2019, nearly five months ago, there have been nonstop clown shows led by Democrat leaders of House committees. House rules that were drawn by Speaker Pelosi in late 2018 were specific to target President Trump, leading to impeachment. The plan was sidetracked with the Weissmann-Mueller report findings. It does not matter that there is a crisis at the border. They took the Alfred E. Neuman slogan to heart: "What, me worry?" Democrats continue to forge ahead with their race to irrelevance in 2020. They project "cover up" while looking in the mirror like the wicked witch in response to the President's orders to declassify the genesis documents of the Russia Hoax. Such bastions of faux patriotism like Little Adam Schiff pronounce the death of the republic if they cannot nail their foe. As these jokes of alleged leaders scheme to take down our president, Mr. Trump continues to work tirelessly for We the People, to Make America Great Again. Yes, Saint Cuomo, leader of the Democrat Abortion Fan Club, America was great, and it is regaining its greatness yugely under President Trump's leadership. Chairman Nadler, this one is for you (by Dion):

The Squanderer Oh, well, I'm the type of guy who will never settle down

Where TDS folks are, well, you know that I'm around

Maxi, Hank, Pram, to me they're all the same

I hug 'em and I squeeze 'em yet they don't know my name They call me the squanderer

Yeah, the squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around Oh, well, there's Nan on my left and AOC on my far left

Ilhan's the girl, that I'll dine with tonight

And when Sheila asks, which one I back the best

I tear open my shirt and show her "Rashida" on my chest 'Cause I'm a squanderer

Yeah, the squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around I roam from fake news and NYC dares

I go through life without a care

And I'm happy to be a clown

With my nose up in the air, I'm going nowhere I'm the type of guy that likes to roam around

I'm never in one place, I roam from town to town

And when I'm slippin' in my highchair

Yeah, I hop into that car and drive around the carousel Yeah I'm a squanderer

Yeah, a squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around Oh yeah, I'm the type of guy that likes to roam around

I'm never in one place, I roam from town to town

And when I find myself a-fallin' for some dirt

I hop right into that car of mine and drive around the world 'Cause I'm a squanderer

Yeah, the squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around Yeah, I'm the squanderer

Yeah, I'm a squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around They call me the squanderer

Yeah, I'm a squanderer

I roam around, around, around, around Image: kevinlunn01 via YouTube (cropped).