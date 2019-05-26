Omar blames America first on migrant illegal border crossing deaths

Rep. Ilhan Omar is at it again, blaming America first for migrant deaths in custody, with massive hypocrisy and hyperbole. Via GatewayPundit , here is her tweet :

Her remarks follow those of another leftist extremist in Congress, Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois.

Atrocities? Seriously? The U.S. is commiting atrocities because these illegal border crossers abusing our asylum system have just kind of ... floated in here against their will and some have died in U.S. custody? We have a hundred thousand migrants rolling in, all of them unvetted, and all of them are in perfect health, at least until the Border Patrol got involved? And the Border Patrol is commiting 'atrocities'? Nobody brought a sick kid or subjected their children to harsh desert conditions, or a horrible trans-country journey on foot, bus or 'bestia' train up the length of Mexico in order to enter the U.S. without papers? It all just ... happened, and the U.S. is busy doing 'atrocities." Gringo did it. Talk about blaming America first.

It's outrageous, and that's just the hyperbole part.

Here's the other problem: The hypocrisy.

Omar is Venezuela's loudest defender in Congress. She defends the brutal socialist dictatorship which is literally starving its people to death in what is shaping up pretty rapidly to be a real atrocity. Kids are dying of hunger so that this socialism can be preserved in eternity and their starved bodies are showing up on the front pages of the New York Times.

She knows that's what's going on and she's not said a word about that despicable crime. At most she's blamed U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's ruling drug lords, the ones who keep their regime afloat through cocaine and other drug shipments, done very illegally.

Her hypocrisy is incredible, and boy does it stink.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot