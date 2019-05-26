Trump Derangement Syndrome claims another victim

This incident seems to be an example of the human tragedies that result from the media-fed obsession with demonizing President Trump that has gripped so many Americans.

A Utah judge has been suspended for six months without pay by that state’s supreme court for intemperate comments about Trump online and even from the bench. Utah judges are appointees based on “merit,” so there will be no electoral consequences, but such a drastic rebuke to a person in a position dependent on high regard from the public is potentially devastating. personally and professionally.

What is remarkable and tragic in this incident of TDS is that a judge – a person who entrusted with great powers on the premise of an ability to remain detached and impartial in official duties – has betrayed himself and his responsibilities. Judge Michael Kwan of Taylorsville, UT seems to have been driven by TDS to disregard these issues.

Dennis Romboy of the Deseret News reports:

During an exchange with a defendant during a January 2017 hearing, [Kwan launched into a commentary about Trump's immigration and tax policies. Apparently behind in his fine payments, the defendant told Kwan he would pay after he received his tax refund. Kwan questioned whether the defendant would get any money back. "I pray and cross my fingers," the man said. Kwan replied, "OK. Prayer might be the answer. ‘Cause he just signed an order to start building the wall and he has no money to do that, and so if you think you are going to get taxes back this year, uh-yeah, maybe, maybe not. But don’t worry, there is a tax cut for the wealthy so if you make over $500,000 you’re getting a tax cut. You’re right there, right? Pretty close? All right, so do you have a plan? Other than just get the tax cut and pay it off?"

There is absolutely no professional reason for such comments from the bench. Could anyone who supports President Trump feel secure if facing a proceeding in Judge Kwan’s courtroom?

The expression “sober as a judge” reflects the notion that judges must not allow themselves even the minor vices that the rest of us are permitted, in order to remain clear-headed and in control at all times, not just on the bench.

In 2016 and early 2017, Kwan repeatedly posted comments and shared articles on Facebook and LinkedIn about Trump. "With respect to Donald Trump, Judge Kwan’s postings were laden with blunt, and sometimes indelicate, criticism," Pearce wrote. Kwan posted a Washington Post article titled, “Ghazala Khan: Trump criticized my silence. He knows nothing about true sacrifice," in July 2016. Above the article’s headline, he added, “Checkmate.” In November 2016, three days after the presidential election, "Judge Kwan remarked, 'Think I'll go to the shelter to adopt a cat before the President-Elect grabs them all …," the court's opinion states. On the day Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, Kwan posted, “Welcome to governing. Will you dig your heels in and spend the next four years undermining our country’s reputation and standing in the world? … Will you continue to demonstrate your inability to govern and political incompetence?" In February 2017, Kwan wrote, “Welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover," and "We need to … be diligent in questioning Congressional Republicans if they are going to be the American Reichstag and refuse to stand up for the Constitution, refuse to uphold their oath of office and enable the tyrants to consolidate their power."

How is it possible that a respected, veteran jurist – Judge Kwan has 21 years on the bench – go so far over the edge and disgrace his years of service?

I blame the media that constantly fan the flames of hatred and resentment of those members of the public that were surprised and disappointed that their candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost an election. With such continual support from the media, in many social circles, voicing disgust and anger at President Trump has become a signal of solidarity with their friends, who – let’s be frank here – regard themselves as intellectually and morally superior to the unwashed masses who inflicted Trump upon them.

They do not see how self-destructive this is. That is why TDS is derangement. Deranged people lose their normal amities to perceive reality and reason from it.

It is a tragedy, I maintain, one that victimizes not only Trump and his supporters (as objects of hate) but the TDS sufferers themselves, who are ed toward self-destructive behavior.