Suddenly, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is against 'blacklists'

Far-left socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is always finding new ways to make herself popular with the jurassics of the Democratic Party leadership.

Three progressive House Democrats who won their seats by challenging Democratic incumbents are rebuking a new rule by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee that prohibits the organization from conducting business with "political vendors" that support primary challengers to incumbents, calling the rule a "blacklist" that weakens the party. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ro Khanna of California have called out the DCCC for the new rule, which is included on a form for vendors looking to partner with the organization.

She tweeted:

The @DCCC’s new rule to blacklist+boycott anyone who does business w/ primary challengers is extremely divisive & harmful to the party.



My recommendation, if you’re a small-dollar donor: pause your donations to DCCC & give directly to swing candidates instead.



Some great ones: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2019

Suddenly, she's against blacklists?

Only when they aren't her own. Ocasio-Cortez was last heard from on this very topic vowing to blacklist any Democrat who didn't agree with her extremist agenda and, sure enough, primary them. Other Democrats are reportedly afraid of her. Remember this?

House Democrats exploded in recriminations Thursday over moderates bucking the party, with liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatening to put those voting with Republicans "on a list" for a primary challenge.

Blacklists for me, but not for thee, is that it, socialist "it girl"? Her Inner Vishinsky seems to be telling her it's OK if one's views match those of socialist Stalin. She's a fine one to be talking about blacklists.

As for her actual argument, maybe it would be a good thing if Democrats actually gave her what she wanted.

She's an incumbent now, not an upstart, and as she argues, incumbents are bad.

There are plenty of incumbents of her ilk nesting in the Democratic Party, embarrassing the Democratic leadership with their extremism, Jew-hatred, and crazy talk — not just herself, but Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and a couple of other newbie crazies commonly called the "vanguard."

There is already talk of "primarying" Omar.

There is deep and bitter voter remorse in Ocasio-Cortez's home district. And talk of "primarying" her, too, something she's raising money for herself off of. Her popularity ranks below that of President Trump — in her home state. And she's done countless things to annoy the Democratic leadership already. Recall also that she already is on the S-list of the Democratic leadership after annoying them last January by making a third on-screen reply to President Trump's State of the Union address, undercutting the Democrats the Democratic leadership put out there as their voice in response to Trump.

So yeah, maybe Democrats should give Ocasio-Cortez what she wants and set up a no "blacklist" policy for companies and big-dollar donors who want to support Democratic Party primary challengers.

The first "victims" of such a policy are likely to be themselves. Will Democrats do it? Probably not. They are jurassics, after all, and what they see is Ocasio-Cortez messing with their big money pot. The funny thing about this is, the only way they can bite back at her is to give her exactly what she wants. A taste of her own medicine would be a fine thing for Ocasio-Cortez, but don't count on them to recognize this.

