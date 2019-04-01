Pew: Nearly 20% of world's migrant population lives in the US

Overall, 44.5 million people in the U.S. is foreign born — the highest percentage since 1910.

A new study by Pew Research reveals that 18% of migrants in the world live in the U.S. This is an astonishing number, given the grief the U.S. gets from nations around the world — and the left in this country — for not doing enough to solve the migrant crisis.

Breitbart:

In total, the U.S. is home to more foreign-born residents than Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and France combined. The 44.5 million foreign-born population living in the country marks a nearly 108-year record high of immigration to the U.S. That 44.5 million includes roughly 22 million naturalized citizens, 11 million other residents — including more than 1.5 million foreign temporary visa-workers — plus about 11 million illegal aliens. The last time the U.S. foreign-born population was this high was in 1910 when immigrants made up 14.7 percent of the total country's population.

Pope Francis stuck his nose into the debate by chastizing Donald Trump for threatening to close the US-Mexican border. In recent months, asylum-seekers have overwhelmed U.S. immigration facilities.

AOL:

"Builders of walls, be they made of razor wire or bricks, will end up becoming prisoners of the walls they build," the pope told reporters aboard the papal plane on Sunday in response to a question about Trump's threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border. "I realize that with this problem [of migration], a government has a hot potato in its hands, but it must be resolved differently, humanely, not with razor wire," Francis added, per Reuters. The pope did not refer to the American president by name.

So speaks the ruler of Vatican City — a city surrounded by a huge wall with guards at every entrance to keep people from entering illegally.

What's the impact of this huge immigrant and migrant population?

Mass immigration has come at the expense of America's working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals. Four million young Americans enter the workforce every year, but their job opportunities are further diminished as the U.S. imports roughly two new foreign workers for every four American workers who enter the workforce. Even though researchers say 30 percent of the workforce could lose their jobs due to automation by 2030, the U.S. has not stopped importing more than a million foreign nationals every year.

We all want to be seen as tolerant and "humane." But at what cost to native-born citizens? Advocates for mass immigration don't believe there is a difference between a citizen and non-citizen. They think non-citizens should be able to vote and enjoy all the privileges and rights of a citizen, including the right to the generous American welfare state.

Every other nation on Planet Earth has the absolute sovereign right to decide who comes in. Why not the U.S.? There is no nation on Earth more generous with its resources. No nation has opened its doors to so many. But if you listen to mass immigration advocates around the world, you'd think the U.S. wasn't doing its fair share to address the migrant crisis.

The numbers say otherwise.