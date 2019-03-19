Poll shows Trump now more popular than Ocasio-Cortez in New York

Socialist 'it girl' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no match for President Trump on the popularity front in their mutual home state of New York.

More registered voters in the state of New York view President Trump favorably than outspoken left-wing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., according to the latest poll numbers from the Siena College Research Institute. While neither politician crossed the 40 favorability percent threshold, Trump had the backing of 36 percent of people surveyed, compared to Ocasio-Cortez's 31 percent.

The report has some caveats, notably on the unfavorable front.

But in a deep blue state, that differential is something special.

It's also an indicator of the obvious, given that this is New York, a practical state often focused whether things work or not: Trump creates jobs. Ocasio-Cortez kills them off.

It corresponds to President Trump's latest printout on the jobs front, from a few days ago, showing that available jobs outnumber workers looking for them - by a factor of one million.

Remember this from ZeroHedge?

After a modest slowdown in job openings which started in September and continued through November, today's JOLTS report — Janet Yellen's favorite labor market indicator — for the month of January showed an unprecedented surge in job openings across most categories at the start of 2019, with the total number soaring from an upward revised 7.479 million (from 7.335 million), to an all time high 7.581 million, smashing expectations of a 7.225 million print.

In sharp contrast, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now most famous in New York for killing Amazon's plan to build a second headquarters in New York City. Amazon blamed her by name and the Siena poll reports that New Yorkers agree. The city won the deal in a competition where hundreds of cities out were competing for Amazon's favor, and as soon as that was done, Amazon pulled out, saying Ocasio-Cortez killed the deal because they didn't want to operate in a city with the likes of her around, she was bad for the business climate. Ocasio-Cortez thought that was a good thing, and celebrated, gloating with glee about the whole fiasco on her Twitter account. This is her idea of declaring victory.

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

Too bad about all those New Yorkers who were looking for those jobs with benefits and big Amazon salaries...

No wonder she's unpopular.

Here's the good thing about it: We can expect Trump to tweet about this new reality. Socialist: Job killer. Free marketer: Job creator... New Yorkers know the score.

With both Trump and Ocasio-Cortez voracious users of Twitter and other social media, it might just be the thing that can drive home the reality that Ocasio-Cortez, despite her impressive Twitter presence and adoring media, is, for ordinary people who vote, a job killer.

Trump, on the other hand, makes things better. The poll shows that New Yorkers are already spotting the differences on this one.

Image credit: Screen grab from Washington Post, via YouTube