Judge Jeanine is back — and took the high road

See also: Judge Jeanine is back – without a word about her two-week suspension I think Jeanine Pirro took the high road on her program Saturday. She returned, did a great show, looked and sounded fabulous.

Her guests all congratulated and honored her. She has the support of the POTUS!

Fox News, via The Wrap. Why should she acknowledge the dedicated, low-down leftist and Muslim critics who have attacked her and ratchet things up another notch, feeding the beast? That would be lose-lose. This is the MSM, after all, not an internet podcast. You have to choose your battles carefully. (Ask Sean Hannity re: his attempt to report on the Seth Rich affair in 2017 and the blowback that followed.) I see what Pirro did, or didn't do, as a brilliant strategic move. She's b-a-a-a-c-k and stronger than ever, doing her job, looking ahead to the future, where she will continue to play an essential role in MAGA.