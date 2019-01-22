President Trump tweets support for defamed Covington kids

President Trump recognized the opportunity to demonstrate the utter bias and corruption of his media foes inherent in the digital lynch mob that attacked a group of children who were falsely portrayed as racists attacking a native American “elder” and Marine veteran. Can a White House invitation, complete with fast food, be far behind? Last night, President Trump weighed-in on the widespread defamation of a group of youngsters from Covington Catholic High School by many figures in the journalistic, entertainment, and political worlds. In his tweet, he referenced Tucker Carlson’s report on Fox News, in which names were named, and shameful behavior was shamed.

Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false - smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019 For those who did not see the broadcast that apparently prompted the POTUS’s tweet, Ryan Saaveredra of The Daily Wire tweeted out videos of two segments: Tucker Carlson highlights what happened to the high school boys from Covington Catholic High School that the media failed to show pic.twitter.com/xg7uqaRi12 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019 Importantly, Carlson called out by name prominent journalists who disgraced themselves in the rush to demonstrate their own moral superiority. Tucker Carlson calls out the following individuals/organizations for things they wrote about the Covington Catholic High School boys:



Maggie Haberman

Ana Navarro

Bakari Sellers

Reza Aslan

Kathy Griffin

Jack Morrissey

Patton Oswalt

Bill Kristol

National Review

Twitter (inaction) pic.twitter.com/VNyqhKAQ8H — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019 No doubt, the media will attempt to consign their disgrace to the same memory hole where they are burying the BuzzFeed fake news. But my sense is that by attacking children who were behaving admirably – not responding to outrageous provocations from a far left group that taunted them with racist and homophobic slurs, and then not provoking the man who approached them with a drum and hit it in their faces – the media have crossed a line that will not be forgotten. Coming just a day after the BuzzFeed fake news exploded in their faces, MSMers have demonstrated that they are beyond learning from their mistakes, and are hopelessly biased. Many observers have noted the rising tide of anti-Catholic bias that seems to be being prepared to attack the next nominee for the Supreme Court, widely expected to be Amy Coney Barrett. After this media disgrace, the bigotry option for Dems on the Senate Judiciary Committee becomes riskier.