Helping out the California state senator who wants to destroy the English language

As an eager-to-help California neighbor, and in keeping with her declared, and ordered, "spirit of gender neutrality," I have updated California state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson's biography. As the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Jackson, has already decided that she will be addressed as "they," and only "gender neutral" pronouns will be permitted during committee hearings. But more needs to be done. First, they must change their name, as it is a dead giveaway to a specific gender. "Hanbet" might be a good choice. And, of course, Jackson must be changed to Jackthey. Hanbet Jackthey is a graduate of Scripps College, described as the "premier their college on the West Coast," and they received their law degree from Boston University. They also received an award from "California They Lawyers" and is an advocate for they and children. They is considered a role model for them. They also helped establish a shelter for them, and Them Against Gun Violence. They was a deputy district attorney for the County of Santa Barbara.

Fortunately, they is no longer a prosecutor because they would be held in contempt...of the English language. Hanbet Jackthey's biography states that they is married to a retired superior court judge, and they has a they. This causes some confusion. Does "they has a they" mean that Hanbet has a they or that they and they have a they, and is the they a they or a they, or should the question even be asked?