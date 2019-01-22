Busted: The shameful tactics used against the Covington Kids have a long history
The Covington Kids, vilified on Twitter – complete with calls for their violent deaths -- after a misleading video was posted to Twitter, were victims of a classic leftist propaganda tactic. William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection recognizes it because it has been used against him. He calls it, “Leftist Activism 101: Get in someone’s face and then play victim for the cameras.”
YouTube screen grab
Unlike the Covington Kids, he was warned in advance:
A classic leftist/occupy activist tactic, I was warned, was to confront a target and immediately start screaming that the target was being aggressive even though that was not true.
Unsuspecting people in the vicinity would not start recording the incident until there was this commotion. The videographers accompanying the provocateur also would edit the video to start when the provocateur started screaming. The target, not knowing what was about to happen, would not be prepared for it, and might even take the bait, such as in pushing the person away physically.
Regardless of what the target did or didn’t do, you would have video of the innocent target being portrayed as the aggressor, and the provocateur portrayed as the victim.
It happened to me at Cornell in April 2014 after the student assembly rejected a BDS motion.
Read the whole thing, and be forewarned if and when this tactic is deployed against you.
The Covington Kids, vilified on Twitter – complete with calls for their violent deaths -- after a misleading video was posted to Twitter, were victims of a classic leftist propaganda tactic. William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection recognizes it because it has been used against him. He calls it, “Leftist Activism 101: Get in someone’s face and then play victim for the cameras.”
YouTube screen grab
Unlike the Covington Kids, he was warned in advance:
A classic leftist/occupy activist tactic, I was warned, was to confront a target and immediately start screaming that the target was being aggressive even though that was not true.
Unsuspecting people in the vicinity would not start recording the incident until there was this commotion. The videographers accompanying the provocateur also would edit the video to start when the provocateur started screaming. The target, not knowing what was about to happen, would not be prepared for it, and might even take the bait, such as in pushing the person away physically.
Regardless of what the target did or didn’t do, you would have video of the innocent target being portrayed as the aggressor, and the provocateur portrayed as the victim.
It happened to me at Cornell in April 2014 after the student assembly rejected a BDS motion.
Read the whole thing, and be forewarned if and when this tactic is deployed against you.