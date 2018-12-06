Thursday schadenfreude: Michael Avenatti gets cleaned out by ex-wife

Under the settlement, Avenatti will have to pay his ex-wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, more than $1.9 million in retroactive child and spousal support upfront, according to court documents filed in Orange County and viewed by TMZ. Avenatti, a fierce critic of President Trump, will also have to turn over a number of his assets for liquidation, including five luxury wrist watches and a sculpture by architect Frank Gehry. He will also has to turn over his 2017 Ferrari 488 GT Spider that he is currently leasing, according to the report.

I bet the car thing hurts.

What we have here is a deadbeat, someone who didn't pay his child support, someone who ran out on his tab for years, starting with his business partners, then the IRS, thinking the law would never catch up to him. What's more, he broke his marriage vows, housing a girlfriend in Century City at some point on the side, who later charged him with girlfriend-beating.

All along, as this was going on, he was out there on cable news, nonstop, with hundreds of appearances, speaking into the cameras and charging President Trump with all sorts of awfulness as porn "star" Stormy Daniels's attorney, issuing lawsuits that were thrown back in his face by judges and forcing the porno queen to pay the bills. Apparently, she's going after him now, too, following in the footsteps of the ex-wife and the ex-girlfriend. Oh, and he announced he would be running for president, too, as a Democrat.

Grossed out enough? Don't be.

Here's the amazing thing: CNN, MSNBC, and most of the rest of the networks, as well as the leading print media, bought this guy's storylines and publicity-seeking. And Democrats just ate this guy up and threw money at him, bad money after good. Yet the reality shows that this was a fast-buck, low-integrity clown who didn't deserve the time of day and has a string of women after him. President Trump has won his court case against Daniels and Avenatti, and either one or the other is going to pay the legal costs for the frivolous lawsuit.

Where Avenatti is going to come up with the money is anyone's guess, but I'm betting he will come up with another shtick for the gullible. The rest of us can enjoy the decline and fall of a con man getting run out of another town.

Image credit: The Circus via YouTube, CC BY-SA 3.0.