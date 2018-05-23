Porno lawyer Michael Avenatti slapped with $10 million fine for running out on his tab

Michael Avenatti, the revolting leftwing lawyer who has been the darling of cable news with more than 100 appearances, garnering $175 million worth of free publicity, got slapped with a $10 million fine from some judge fed up with his failure to pay his bills. Avenatti, whose stated mission is some grandiose quest to expose the supposed awfulness of President Trump, promised and promised to make payments to the IRS and fellow lawyers in his other business dealings - and then ran out on his tab.

The Los Angeles Times has an excellent rundown about this guy:

A law firm of Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti was hit with a $10-million judgment Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court after he broke his promise to pay $2 million to a former colleague. Judge Catherine Bauer of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Ana ordered Eagan Avenatti to pay the $10 million to Jason Frank, a lawyer who used to work at the Newport Beach firm. "At this point, that's what's appropriate," Bauer said at a brief hearing.

Boy, look at the tone from that judge. They don't usually get like that.

Obviously, promising to pay - and there was more than one instance cited in the Times piece - and then not paying, seems to be how this guy does his business. In a way, it's similar to the 'narrative' he is promoting with porn star Stormy Daniels in the news - promising the downfall of President Trump, over and over with his news of a hush-money payment, and then ... failing to launch.

Which points to a rather disgusting fact around the non-stop media coverage he's been shilling: The media has been had. Especially the doltish junior, Anderson Cooper, who is one of the least-bright people I've seen on national news, and who has lapped up the Avenatti line.

Seriously, he and the rest of the people who had this clown on the air promising to take down Trump and then gave him $175 million worth of free publicity for it, got took. They gave him all those millions in free publicity on their shows at the expense of the meaningful stories they could have been doing. And President Trump continues to ride high in the saddle, his popularity rising.

The other question worth asking will be whether they, as supposedly unbiased, objective media organs, reporting without fear or favor, have any intention of covering this story with as much vigor as they covered Avenatti's Stormy Daniels story. Pro Tip: Don't bet on it.

Pathetic.

As for the news about Avenatti and his business practices which got him sanctioned so hard - along with the judicial rebuke - well, what a godawful person. Already he's yelling about it, which seems characteristic of someone who isn't honest even to himself. This guy has twice witheld payroll taxes that were supposed to go to the IRS (cripes, who trusted him the second time?), which is a giant breach of trust involving innocent employees. A huge successful company, Tully coffee of Seattle, is effectively out of business due to his looting of its assets and his failure to pay its taxes. Based on multiple instances cited, an 'I promise, I promise, I promise' to pay from him is utterly worthless, despite reports that someone (we don't know who) paid him $8 million to do his Stormy Daniels representation which presumably included his non-stop appearances on cable TV.

Some think Trump is a person who's had a gamy business past, but look at what an angel he is compared to a guy like this busily accusing him in a disgusting, politically motivated campaign.

What is the lesson from this? That it's very hard to find anyone willing to accuse President Trump except for an utterly gamy wastrel with money problems based on the lowest business ethics possible?

That the press likes to get taken by charlatans with histories of dishonesty, and considers such sources credible?

That President Trump comes out smelling like a rose now that we know the truth from a disinterested judge about who Avenatti is?

Cripes. This whole specter is bottom of the barrel. The press should be ashamed of itself for giving this mountebank so much as the time of day. And the question remains: Who paid Avenatti with all his hideous past that eight million dollars?