Israel accuses Hezb'allah of a 'dangerous destabilization of the region'

The IDF carried out a military operation last week aimed at closing these tunnels that are being funded and constructed by the Iranians' proxy terror group.

The Israeli ambassador to the U.N. sent a letter to the Security Council asking the UN to "condemn in the strongest possible terms" the construction by the Lebanese terror group Hezb'allah of tunnels into Israel, while holding the Hezb'allah-dominated government of Lebanon "responsible for the dangerous destabilization of the region."

United with Israel:

In his letter, Danon charged that Hezbollah is "advancing an Iranian agenda to turn southern Lebanon into a launching pad for attacks that threaten the lives of innocent Israelis, while endangering Lebanon and its citizens." In light of the violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Danon wrote that "the Lebanese government must abide by its international commitments and fully implement the abovementioned Security Council resolutions." UNSC Resolution 1701 was passed in 2006 at the conclusion of the Second Lebanon War, demanding a full cessation of hostilities, a withdrawal by Hezbollah to the Blue Line, behind the Litani River, and that the government of Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deploy their forces in the South. Israel has repeatedly charged that Hezbollah breached the resolution on many occasions.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is a cruel joke. Hezb'allah has flouted one Security Council resolution from the end of the Lebanese civil war in the 1990s, which demanded that all militias give up their weapons. The second resolution, aimed at preventing Hezb'allah from rearming and threatening Israel, has been honored in the breach. It is believed that up to 50,000 rockets have been smuggled from Iran into Lebanon, giving Hezb'allah the ability to strike anywhere, any city in Israel, with sophisticated missile technology.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton made it clear that we've got Israel's back:

US National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that the US "strongly supports Israel's efforts to defend its sovereignty" and called on Hezbollah to stop its tunneling into Israel and "refrain from escalation and violence." "More broadly, we call on Iran and all of its agents to stop their regional aggression and provocation, which pose an unacceptable threat to Israeli and regional security," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council to discuss the issue.

It's not going to happen, of course. Most of the U.N. sides with Hezb'allah in the latter's undeclared war against Israel. But exposing the tunnels shows that Iran, in addition to creating an advanced base in Syria to attack Israel, is looking to step up terrorist attacks against the Jewish state. There is only one possible reason to build those tunnels, and that is to infiltrate Israeli territory with trained Hezb'allah terrorists and attack Israeli citizens.

Hezb'allah knows that Israel is not going to allow this situation to go on much longer. The organization is prepared for another war with Israel and are willing to accept massive losses. Their long-term strategy is to wear Israel down with constant pressure, leading to occasional conflicts and terror attacks.

It won't end until Iran is decisively dealt with by Israel.