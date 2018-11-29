'Here we go': Stormy Daniels claims she really didn't give Michael Avenatti permission to sue Trump for her

Stormy Daniels is back in the news, following the ignominious loss of her court case against President Trump, where she was ordered to pay the latter's legal costs. She now she says the actual lawsuit against Trump and the fundraising for her legal costs were all done without her permission. According to Fox News :

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels claimed Wednesday that her attorney, Michael Avenatti, sued President Trump for defamation without her approval and launched a second fundraising campaign to raise money "without my permission or even my knowledge ... and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said." In a statement to The Daily Beast, Daniels said that "Avenatti has been a great advocate in many ways," but she added: "in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client." "For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense," Daniels said. "He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left.

Apparently, there wasn't a problem with the fundraising to pay her legal bills (to Avenatti) before the judge's ruling against her came down. And if she went along anyway, well, we have another instance of "here we go," which is Daniels' most defining quote. Apparently, she goes along with anything so long as she gets paid, and on this one, she gets to pay instead. Thus the woman the New York Times hails as a "new feminist hero."

Most likely, she doesn't want to pay her fine because the money her creepy attorney Michael Avenatti raised for her on crowdfunding Internet pages - via two accounts - is rather big and it's possible she'd like to lay claim to it for herself, or else pay some other lawyer. It also raises the question of whether she'd prefer to raise money on her own behalf since these Avenatti projects were supposedly so fake, and Avenatti apparently agreed to represent her for a mere one hundred bucks, which is more than what he's worth. Does she want the cash from the crowdfunding all to herself with Avenatti left to foot the bill for the judicial fine? She obvious wants something, and we can stay tuned for further revelations.

Now she's in some scrap with the cops over reported slurs and threats against two gay men, and Avenatti is in some sort of legal mess over charges of girlfriend-beating in Century City.

Such nice people.

Image credit: LukeIsBack.com // CC BY-SA 2.5