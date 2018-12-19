Nobel Peace Prize-winner Nadia Murad fights real injustice while #MeToo complains

Did you hear about it? Probably not, as the awardee isn't wallowing in victimhood or political correctness but continues to speak out.

While the so-called Women's March movement continues to implode amid public revelations of the known deep bigotry of its leaders; while rape-enabler Hillary Rodham Clinton continues to whine over her election loss; while unverified rape accuser and political pawn Christine Blasey Ford is invited to trivialize real rape victims, a real female victim of multiple horrible rapes and sexual slavery eloquently related her brutal past in war and her triumphant survival as she accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

Slightly redeeming itself after awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to terrorist Yasser Arafat, who went on to slaughter more innocents, and to former president Barack Hussein Obama (D) shortly after he was elected and hadn't done anything worthy of peace (a pattern he continued – and worse – for the eight years of his presidency), the Nobel Peace Prize committee honored Nadia Murad in 2018 "for [her] efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

Twenty-five-year-old Murad is a Yazidi, a religious, cultural, ethnic minority residing mainly in Iraq and surrounding Muslim-dominated nations being slaughtered by the Muslim ISIS terrorist group over the past few years. After most of the inhabitants of her town were ravaged and killed, including her immediate family, Murad and other females were sold into sexual slavery.

After the slow defeat of ISIS terrorists, the young Murad was freed and now forcefully speaks out against her savage captors, diligently working to prevent further occurrences, as she bluntly explained in her Nobel acceptance speech last week, scolding those who look the other way.

I want to talk to you from the bottom of my heart and to share with you how the course of my life and the life of the entire Yazidi community have changed because of this genocide, and how ISIS tried to eradicate one of the components of Iraq by taking women into captivity, killing men and destroying our pilgrimage sites and houses of worship. ... I lived my childhood as a village girl in Kojo, south of Sinjar region. I did not know anything about the Nobel Peace Prize. I knew nothing about the conflicts and killings that took place in our world every day. I did not know that human beings could perpetrate such hideous crimes against each other. As a young girl, I dreamed of finishing high school. It was my dream to have a beauty parlour in our village and to live near my family in Sinjar. But this dream became a nightmare. Unexpected things happened. Genocide took place. As a consequence, I lost my mother, six of my brothers and my brothers’ children. Every Yazidi family has a similar story, one more horrible than the other because of this genocide.

Excerpts cannot do her justice; read her entire speech. And then read the speech of her co-winner, Dr. Denis Mukwege, who, surviving equal evil in the Congo, tirelessly works to prevent further atrocities.

A few days after the glittering events in Oslo, Murad returned to the remains of her native village to celebrate a Yazidi holiday, through which the memories of her murdered family and others live on.

In August 2014, this school in Kocho – the last Yazidi village in Sinjar taken by IS (Islamic State) – became a scene of horror. It was where IS gathered villagers after a fortnight siege, during which time they failed to pressurise village elder Ahmed Jasso into agreeing the whole village would convert to Islam. Militants confiscated personal property before segregating women and children from men older than 15. The former were taken to the upper level of the school from where, as detailed in Murad’s autobiography The Last Girl, they watched in horror as male relatives were loaded onto trucks in small groups and driven away. When they heard shooting, they knew the men had been executed. Older women, deemed worthless by IS, were also killed, including 78 who are buried in a mass grave in the village of Solagh on the outskirts of Sinjar. Younger women such as Murad, along with children, were abducted and enslaved, either forced to become sabyyia (sex slaves) or, in the case of young boys, trained as IS fighters.

No, Nadia Murad won't be donning a cozy fuzzy pink cap to protest imagined slights – or even real, unpleasant, and wrong ones – anytime. This strong, courageous woman, along with many others like her, will continue to remind the world of the real evils that exist, forcefully agitating for improvements as she builds a life for herself, honoring those who were lost.