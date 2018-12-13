The Women's March's poisonous mix of anti-Jewish toxic femininity

By the way, these organizers and leaders were corrupt, misusing the funds raised for the marches for their own and their friends' enrichment.

The so-called Women's Marches in January of 2017 and 2018 across the country, indeed around the world, where female herds of independent minds, most topped by knitted "pussy" hats in various hues of pink in, um, homage to President Donald J. Trump (R), were willingly whipped into professional self victimization shape by the proudly outspoken anti-Jewish bigot Women's March organizers. Female anti-Jewish bigot Women's March leaders. Female anti-Jewish "of color" bigot Women's March organizers. Female anti-Jewish "oppressed minority" bigot Women's March leaders.

Wha-a-at? But...but these friendly peaceful gatherings – well, OK, pop star speaker Madonna did proudly mention her dream of blowing up the White House to wild cheers...peacefully, of course, she later clarified – were inclusive and diverse. Well, at least that's what the thousands of gushing media reports of all types relayed.

That is why Donald Trump labels them fake media.

A few days ago, the Tablet, an online real media magazine site of Jewish news and culture, published a long, detailed, fact-filled article revealing many of the ugly behind-the-scenes – and some hidden in plain sight – actions that culminated in the first March. It is a tale far more sordid than an adult version of Mean Girls or a catfight over a man.

When Wruble relayed her concern that the nascent women's movement had to substantively include women of color, Skolnik told her he had just the women for her to meet: Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory. These were recommendations Skolnik could vouch for personally. In effect, he was connecting Wruble to the leadership committee of his own nonprofit – a group called The Gathering for Justice, where he and Mallory sat on the board of directors, and Perez served as the executive director. ... Wruble told Tablet recently, adding that the primary goal for her at that point was clear, and simple: "I was very focused on making sure the voices of marginalized women were included in the leadership of whatever we were about to create." ... It was there that, as the women were opening up about their backgrounds and personal investments in creating a resistance movement to Trump, Perez and Mallory allegedly first asserted that Jewish people bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people – and even, according to a close secondhand source, claimed that Jews were proven to have been leaders of the American slave trade. These are canards popularized by The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, a book published by Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam – "the bible of the new anti-Semitism," according to Henry Louis Gates Jr., who noted in 1992: "Among significant sectors of the black community, this brief has become a credo of a new philosophy of black self-affirmation." ... Six of the seven women in attendance would not speak openly to Tablet about the meeting, but multiple sources with knowledge of what happened confirmed the story. ... On Jan. 12, the Women's March made public their Unity Principles, which asserted: "We must create a society in which women, in particular women – in particular Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, Muslim women, and queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments." Numerous observers noted the absence of "Jewish" from the list of signifiers, and began questioning whether it signaled something about whether and how warmly American Jews – the vast majority of whom vote and identify as Democrats – would be welcomed in a changing left.

Linda Sarsour, an Arab Muslim-American, with her Muslim head covering featured so prominently as a spokeswoman, joined the organization later. Although she denies she is anti-Jewish – she's just anti-Israel, she claims (they're one and the same, Linda) – her multiple actions and words belie even this weak defense.

There is much more of the bigotry and financial misdealings in the Tablet's corroborated, provable exposé – so much so that the Women's March organizers, using the shopworn but sadly effective leftist tactics of labeling those who disagree with them racists, tried to suppress, to dismiss the story. Thankfully, it backfired. In The Federalist, Bre Payton details how the Women's March's hired P.R. firm sent out a notice to various media stating that the Tablet was correcting its article, but she would give them the corrections only if the paper didn't publish them. Or something. Got that? The recipients sure didn't.

No, I didn't attend the Women's Marches. They were held on the Jewish Sabbath. (So much for their pluralism.) I voted for Donald Trump, so I didn't think I'd be welcome there. (So much for their diversity.) And pink is definitely not my color – especially some fuzzy pink thing on my head. (So much for their inclusiveness.)

Hmmm, just who is benefiting from these "Women's" Marches?